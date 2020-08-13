Brush fires prompt mandatory evacuations near LA
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Aug. 13, 2020 7:49 PM
The Lake Fire has scorched 10,500 acres within 24 hours of its ignition as of Thursday, prompting over 100 homes in northern Los Angeles County under evacuation orders.
The fire exploded to 100,000 acres within a matter of hours after igniting on Wednesday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. PDT. Overnight, it spread across another 500 acres, containment remaining at 0%, the Los Angeles County Fire Department announced Thursday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and no injuries have been reported as of Aug. 13, 4 p.m. PDT.
The Lake Fire had grown to 6,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon on Aug. 12. (Twitter/@Angeles_NF)
Mandatory evacuations were put in place at Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon and north of Dry Gulch Road, east of Ridge Route Road, west of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78, north of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road and south of SR-138, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
David Richardson, Jr., chief deputy of emergency operations with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told reporters that at least 100 structures were within the evacuation zone. However, there was no confirmation that any residents were affected by the Lake Fire, according to UPI.
The Los Angeles branch of the Red Cross opened two temporary evacuation points for people affected by the Lake Fire on Thursday, one at the Castaic Sports Complex and the second at Highland High School in Palmdale.
The county fire department noted 5,420 structures are threatened by the fire, and three structures have already been destroyed. Over 1,000 personnel are assigned to the fire with three helicopters and 173 engines.
However, fire officials are expecting to be in for the long fight.
"This will be a major fire for several days," Angeles National Forest Fire Chief Robert Garcia told reporters during a Thursday morning briefing.
Some of the areas the Lake Fire has overtaken are catching fire for the first time since 1968, according to CBS News.
"It's pretty explosive fire behavior," Garcia said. "It's typically what we see a little bit later in the season and often driven by wind. The fuel, moisture conditions and the fire at this particular location with the slope, it really created a recipe for rapid fire growth."
The wind and humidity level will also be aiding the fire in putting up a fight this week.
Smoke from the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes was visible in Santa Clarita, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The first started the same day just before 4 p.m. PDT. (Twitter/@santaclarita)
"Current modeling suggests the wind in the vicinity of the fire each of the next couple of afternoons will be out of the southwest in the 10-20 mph range and taking the smoke into the Antelope Valley," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. "At night, the wind switches more out of the northwesterly direction off the Tehachapi Mountains, and that switch in wind direction could cause major problems in fighting this fire. We also know that in the vicinity of fires the wind can be much stronger and switch on a dime to begin with."
Humidity levels are also expected to drop this week, Feerick said, adding to the challenges to contain the erratic blaze.
Southeast of the Lake Fire, residents of Mt. Cove were under mandatory evacuation due to the Ranch Fire near Azusa, California, according to the Azusa Police. The brush fire had been first reported around 2:45 p.m. PDT, growing to an estimated 600 acres with 0% containment by 4:30 p.m. PDT.
