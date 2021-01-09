Boeing 737 crashes into Java Sea near Indonesia amid thunderstorms
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jan. 9, 2021 12:15 PM EST
Minutes after taking off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near Jakarta, Indonesia, a Boeing 737-500 plane came crashing down into the Java Sea on Saturday, according to government spokesman Adita Irawati.
Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 came crashing down into the sea from an elevation of 10,000 feet in a very short matter of time, reported flight tracker website FlightRadar24. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The plane was en route to Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan.
It is reported that 50 people were on board the plane at the time of the crash.
"Rain and thunderstorms were reported at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport from midday on Saturday until around 5 p.m., local time. Skies were mostly cloudy with a ceiling hovering around 1,400 feet (425 meters). There was a wind gust of 23 mph (37 km/h) at 1 p.m. when a thunderstorm was reported," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty stated.
Radar imagery near Jakarta, Indonesia Saturday afternoon showed showers and thunderstorms in the vicinity of the plane crash (AccuWeather).
Through the remainder of the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue, which may lead to cleanup, recovery and investigation issues.
