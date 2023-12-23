Blizzard to rock northern Plains beginning Christmas Day

Travel could become nearly impossible along the I-80 and I-90 corridors as snow and wind ramp up early this week.

Wet weather will advance eastward throughout the extended holiday weekend, with rain breaking out across the Southeast and into the Midwest.

A storm that dropped a fresh blanket of snow across the interior West early in the weekend will strengthen across the middle of the nation early this week, unleashing heavy snow and even an all-out blizzard for some across the northern High Plains, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The storm can have significant disruptions to holiday travel in the final week of December.

Blizzard warnings were hoisted early Sunday morning across a wide swath of Nebraska and parts of neighboring South Dakota. While snow was already falling in this corridor at that time and creating slippery travel, AccuWeather meteorologists say conditions will only grow more treacherous Monday through Tuesday as snow and wind ramp up.

Blizzard warnings in effect across the northern High Plains as of Sunday morning, Dec. 24, 2023.

"This storm is coming just in time to bring a white Christmas for some in the Rockies and Plains," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

Since the first flakes from the storm began falling across the Intermountain West on Saturday, 3-6 inches of snow has accumulated across some of the highest terrain of Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. Snow coated the ground in Denver Sunday morning with slippery travel reported along Interstate 25 and I-70.

In far eastern Colorado, in the town of Burlington, 8 inches of snow was reported in three hours with drifts as high as 1-2 feet.

While snow lovers may enjoy the picturesque landscapes come Christmas morning, the timing of the snow is not ideal for travel across the region.

On Christmas Day, snow will be winding down in the Rockies. However, the storm is set to strengthen in the Midwest, bringing another swath of snow from Monday into Tuesday to areas that were already receiving a fresh accumulation on Sunday.

The heaviest snow is expected to focus west of I-29 around the I-80 and I-90 corridors of Nebraska and South Dakota. In this zone, more than a foot of snow can fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches.

"The duration of the storm will add to the wintry feel through midweek for any holiday activities," Roys explained.

Gusty winds, especially as the storm strengthens Christmas Day and Christmas night, are expected to contribute to difficult travel and create an all-out blizzard for some locations that will last beyond the holiday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly hamper visibility on the roadways.

In the heaviest snow bands, snow can accumulate several inches in just a few hours, making it difficult for road crews to keep streets and interstates clear. Motorists who are out at the height of the storm may run the risk of becoming stranded.

By the middle of the week, the storm threatening to unleash the blizzard will unravel over the center of the country, leaving behind nuisance snow showers and flurries in its wake.

In the final days of December and 2023, most of the Plains states look dry and chilly going into New Year's weekend.

