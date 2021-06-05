Tiny island completely shrouded in advection fog
By
Bryan Conyers, AccuWeather video producer,
Published Jun. 5, 2021 7:18 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 5, 2021 7:33 AM EDT
Yantai City in east China was shrouded by advection fog on June 2.
A thick fog shrouded China's Beihuangcheng Island, giving it an air of mystery on June 2. Aerial footage released by China Central Television (CCTV), showed the fog moving across the small island, which is part of Shandong Province in eastern China and sits north of Yantai City in the Yellow Sea.
The weather phenomenon seen in the video is known as advection fog and, in this case, the dense fog developed following several days of rain. Average high temperatures in Yantai City are in the mid-70s at this time of year.
Advection fog forms when warm, moist air passes over a cool surface, often a body of water, AccuWeather Meteorologist and Senior Weather editor Jesse Ferrel explained. The wind plays an important role in this rare scene as well, pushing the moist and warm air. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), advection fog can sometimes hang around for several days. In the U.S., the NWS notes, advection fog most commonly occurs on the West Coast.
Watch the video above, which shows the fog wrapping around Beihuangcheng Island's landscape and completely obscuring everything on the ground there.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Tiny island completely shrouded in advection fog
By Bryan Conyers, AccuWeather video producer,
Published Jun. 5, 2021 7:18 AM EDT | Updated Jun. 5, 2021 7:33 AM EDT
Yantai City in east China was shrouded by advection fog on June 2.
A thick fog shrouded China's Beihuangcheng Island, giving it an air of mystery on June 2. Aerial footage released by China Central Television (CCTV), showed the fog moving across the small island, which is part of Shandong Province in eastern China and sits north of Yantai City in the Yellow Sea.
The weather phenomenon seen in the video is known as advection fog and, in this case, the dense fog developed following several days of rain. Average high temperatures in Yantai City are in the mid-70s at this time of year.
Advection fog forms when warm, moist air passes over a cool surface, often a body of water, AccuWeather Meteorologist and Senior Weather editor Jesse Ferrel explained. The wind plays an important role in this rare scene as well, pushing the moist and warm air. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), advection fog can sometimes hang around for several days. In the U.S., the NWS notes, advection fog most commonly occurs on the West Coast.
Watch the video above, which shows the fog wrapping around Beihuangcheng Island's landscape and completely obscuring everything on the ground there.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo