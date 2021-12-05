At least 14 dead following eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia
Hundreds of residents have been displaced following an eruption from the tallest volcano on the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday.
A man inspects a truck buried in the ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang District, East Java province, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The death toll from the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen with scores still missing, officials said Sunday as the rain continued to pound the region and hamper the search. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
At least 56 residents have been injured and at least 14 are dead after the Mount Semeru volcano in East Java, Indonesia, erupted on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Mount Semeru is the tallest volcano on the Indonesian island of Java. The volcanic eruption sent thick columns of ash into the sky, sending locals running for safety as volcanic ash covered nearby villages. Residents of a nearby village had to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in a temporary shelter after the eruption. According to CNN, up to 60,000 people have been affected by the eruption.
People living up to 6 miles away from the volcano have been urged to evacuate due to the risk of pyroclastic flows. A pyroclastic flow is a cloud of hot gas and volcanic ash that can sweep down the slope of a volcano at temperatures of over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (about 540 degrees Celsius).
Deputy Regent of Lumajang, Indah Amperawati, said the identity of the person who died, who was from the village of Curah Kobokan, is still unclear, Oke News reports. The residents who faced burn injuries from the eruption have been evacuated and transported to nearby health centers.
"There were 41 residents who had burns due to hot lava who were evacuated at the Penanggal Health Center. We have also referred them to Bhayangkara Hospital and Suyoto Hospital," Indah said.
The head of the Penanggal Lumajang Health Center, Dr. Lya Aristini, said that the average person who has come into the healthcare facility seeking treatment for volcano-related burns is in severe condition, and the health center is overloaded with patients, Detik News reports. Some patients are unconscious.
In the coming days, AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards said thunderstorms could stir up amid cleanup efforts. The nation's military has been asked to provide personnel support and equipment to aid in the recovery.
"The forecast for cleanup efforts for the Mount Semeru volcano eruption is the chance for a thunderstorm each afternoon with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 70s," Richards said. "Volcanic ash from the eruption will also cause low visibilities and dangerous health conditions due to the pollutants being put into the air."
Heavy rain from thunderstorms can combine with the newly fallen volcanic ash and create lahars that sweep through valleys destroying anything in their path. A moving lahar looks like a roiling slurry of wet concrete, as described by the United States Geological Service.
