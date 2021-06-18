Thanks to 1st snowfall in 14 years, Tito the snowman now has a girlfriend
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 18, 2021 5:01 PM EDT
A family in Cordoba, Argentina, has kept Tito the snowman in their freezer since 2007. During this Wednesday’s rare snowfall, it was love at “frost” sight when Tito met his girlfriend, Blanca.
It’s been a lonely 14 years for Tito.
The carrot-nosed creature has been passed from freezer, to freezer, to ice factory since 2007. He can only spend about 15 minutes outside at a time.
But as snow blanketed Córdoba, Argentina, this week, for the first time in more than a decade, Tito finally has some company. Her name is Blanca.
Roberto Alvarez, a resident of Córdoba crafted Tito the snowman in 2007 during a historic snowfall, Ruptly reported. Alvarez built Blanca in this year’s snowstorm.
Alvarez has kept Tito in the freezer ever since, with the exception of power outages -- which had sent Tito on journeys to alternative chilly locales.
Blanca and Tito look into their each other's eyes. Roberto Alvarez, a resident of Córdoba, Argentina, has been preserving Tito since 2007. The latest snowfall meant an opportunity to build a second one, Blanca. (Ruptly)
Tito wears a black knit hat and a sandy knit scarf. A long orange nose sits between his eyes. He lays on the middle shelf of Alvarez’s stainless steel freezer, sharing the space with the button-eyed Blanca. A baby pink hat rests over her brow and a striped scarf wraps around her neck.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
“After all this, we will have to see if the children come with the next snowfall if it snows again,” Alvarez told Ruptly in Spanish. “We are starting to doubt if they will have children quickly or not, for a matter of space.”
Children or not, Alvarez is already thinking about Tito and Blanca’s wedding.
“We celebrate Tito’s birthday every July 9, but now we double the bet and go straight to the wedding,” Alvarez said.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Thanks to 1st snowfall in 14 years, Tito the snowman now has a girlfriend
By Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 18, 2021 5:01 PM EDT
A family in Cordoba, Argentina, has kept Tito the snowman in their freezer since 2007. During this Wednesday’s rare snowfall, it was love at “frost” sight when Tito met his girlfriend, Blanca.
It’s been a lonely 14 years for Tito.
The carrot-nosed creature has been passed from freezer, to freezer, to ice factory since 2007. He can only spend about 15 minutes outside at a time.
But as snow blanketed Córdoba, Argentina, this week, for the first time in more than a decade, Tito finally has some company. Her name is Blanca.
Roberto Alvarez, a resident of Córdoba crafted Tito the snowman in 2007 during a historic snowfall, Ruptly reported. Alvarez built Blanca in this year’s snowstorm.
Alvarez has kept Tito in the freezer ever since, with the exception of power outages -- which had sent Tito on journeys to alternative chilly locales.
Blanca and Tito look into their each other's eyes. Roberto Alvarez, a resident of Córdoba, Argentina, has been preserving Tito since 2007. The latest snowfall meant an opportunity to build a second one, Blanca. (Ruptly)
Tito wears a black knit hat and a sandy knit scarf. A long orange nose sits between his eyes. He lays on the middle shelf of Alvarez’s stainless steel freezer, sharing the space with the button-eyed Blanca. A baby pink hat rests over her brow and a striped scarf wraps around her neck.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
“After all this, we will have to see if the children come with the next snowfall if it snows again,” Alvarez told Ruptly in Spanish. “We are starting to doubt if they will have children quickly or not, for a matter of space.”
Children or not, Alvarez is already thinking about Tito and Blanca’s wedding.
“We celebrate Tito’s birthday every July 9, but now we double the bet and go straight to the wedding,” Alvarez said.
SEE ALSO:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo