AccuWeather Track and Wind Forecasts for First Named Storm of Atlantic Hurricane Season Earlier and More Accurate than Any Other Source

The dawn’s first light on June 20 showed the extent of the storm surge from Tropical Storm Alberto that inundated Surfside Beach, Texas.

Alberto, the first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, brought heavy rain and storm surge flooding to Texas and northern Mexico during the middle of June. AccuWeather was the only source to issue a forecast track for the storm on Sunday, June 16, a full day BEFORE the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and all other known sources issued their first track. AccuWeather customers once again exclusively benefited from this extra advance notice to make the best decisions to prepare for the storm's impacts. When analyzing Alberto's entire lifespan, AccuWeather's track and intensity forecasts were more accurate than any other known source and were 7% and 4% more accurate than the NHC, respectively.

Contact AccuWeather today to sign up for AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service to better prepare your business for hurricanes and tropical storms.

AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice and More Accurate Forecasts of Alberto

• On June 12, six days before impacts from Alberto, AccuWeather was the first to identify that tropical development could occur in the Bay of Campeche or the western Gulf of Mexico early the week of June 17.

• AccuWeather first issued the forecast track on June 16, when the area of thunderstorms had not yet developed into an organized tropical storm. Recognizing the potential impacts to lives and property, AccuWeather began referring to this as a tropical rainstorm and correctly predicted it would track toward the Mexican coast and strengthen into a tropical storm before landfall. This additional day of advance notice provided AccuWeather customers with more time to prepare for and react to the risks posed by Alberto.

• AccuWeather's exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and proactively receive important location-specific details such as how much rain, wind, and storm surge expected at each asset. These hazard areas can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather For Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations, supply chain, business continuity, and supply chain concerns.

– AccuWeather issued an AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Rainstorm Potential for the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday, a full day before the NHC issued a Tropical Storm Watch.

– These warnings benefited AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard customers and users of the AccuWeather Alert service, including our subscription services such as Premium+ in the AccuWeather app.

– AccuWeather's storm average forecast wind intensity error was just 3.65 knots (4% more accurate than NHC).

– AccuWeather's storm average forecast track error was 7% more accurate than the NHC.

Floodwaters may have receded, but wet weather isn’t done yet in Texas and Mexico.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

