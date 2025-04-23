AccuWeather Drought Outlook: U.S. Drought Coverage Doubles Year Over Year with Texas and Midwest Awaiting Relief

The current drought is affecting agriculture, transportation, energy production and municipal water supply. Businesses operating in drought-prone areas face increased challenges related to planning, resource management and supply chain disruptions.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists report a significant increase in drought conditions across the contiguous United States compared to the same time last year. As of mid-April 2025, 38% of the lower 48 states are experiencing drought, with 20 percent of the area categorized as severe drought.

During this same time period in 2024, 18% of the region was under drought conditions, while only 5% was considered severe. This year-over-year increase shows a clear shift in both the extent and severity of drought across key regions.

The most intense drought remains focused along the Rio Grande Valley and across parts of the Southwestern United States, including New Mexico, Arizona and western Texas. These areas have experienced long-term precipitation deficits and persistent above-average temperatures, which have contributed to deteriorating conditions.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists are monitoring a developing shift in the weather pattern. A wetter trend is forecast to move into parts of Texas and the Upper Midwest over the next two weeks. Rainfall in these areas may lead to modest short-term improvements in soil moisture and water availability. However, ongoing monitoring remains essential for both short-range and seasonal risk management.

AccuWeather will continue to track drought conditions and provide updates on the regional and economic impacts as they develop.

