AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Most Accurate, Earliest Warnings and Best Communication for Midwest Tornadoes on March 19

AccuWeather customers and users were once again best prepared for life-threatening, damaging tornadoes. AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively issued numerous lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings with far more advance notice compared to the government’s NWS and all other known sources.

This tornado formed over open land and did no structural damage even to the farm in the foreground. Because no damage occurred, the tornado is considered ""unrated""

On March 19, severe thunderstorms led to at least 20 tornado reports across the Midwest. AccuWeather was the only known source to predict the tornado risk two days in advance and one day ahead of other known sources. AccuWeather’s forecasts and warnings provided:

• On average, three times the advance notice of imminent tornadoes compared to the National Weather Service (NWS) and other known sources. AccuWeather exclusively provided people with precious additional time to take shelter.

• On March 17, AccuWeather’s meteorologists specifically predicted tornadoes could occur, while the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) did not do so until a day later, on March 18.

• AccuWeather provided far more advance notice compared to the NWS and all other known sources.

From days ahead of the event to the minutes that mattered most when tornadoes were imminent, AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and warnings as well as more valuable and impactful descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safer.

• On Monday, March 17, AccuWeather was the only known source to predict tornadoes could occur on March 19. The SPC did not predict tornadoes a day later meaning AccuWeather provided an additional day of advance notice for people and customers to plan for the tornado risk.

• On average, across all observed tornadoes, AccuWeather provided an average of 15 minutes of advance notice while the NWS and all other known sources provided an average of only 5 minutes of advance notice. This means that AccuWeather exclusively provided THREE times the average advance notice compared the NWS and all other known sources, meaning AccuWeather was the only source to provide additional, precious time for people to save their lives by seeking safe shelter.

AccuWeather’s more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and customers of the AccuWeather Premium+ feature in the AccuWeather app. Some of the many such examples include:

In Steger, IL

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 21 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a tornado struck with dangerous, swirling winds of 90 mph.

• As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the tornado which caused significant damage to homes and businesses. The NWS and all other known sources issued a tornado warning for this area only AFTER the tornado had been on the ground for one minute.

In Ford Heights, IL

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 26 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a damaging tornado struck. The NWS and all other known sources provided only 6 minutes of advance notice.

In Akron, IN

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 37 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a tornado struck.

• As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of this damaging tornado. The NWS and all other sources NEVER issued a Tornado Warning for this storm.

In South Columbus, IN

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 37 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a damaging tornado struck. The NWS and all other known sources provided only 4 minutes of advance notice.

In Cincinnati, OH

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 4 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a damaging tornado struck.

• As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of this damaging tornado which caused damage to industrial buildings with extensive wall and roof damage observed. Some of this damage occurred at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The NWS and all other sources NEVER issued a Tornado Warning for this storm.

As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly, or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings would have had far less notice than that which was available from AccuWeather or, in several cases, NO NOTICE of the imminent life-threatening emergencies before the tornadoes touched down. Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been triggered, outdoor sirens would not have been activated, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems based on AccuWeather Warnings, including National Weather Service warnings but supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's expert Storm Warning meteorologists, would have been activated.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advanced notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

