8-foot boa constrictor found wandering loose in Maine

Deputy Jonathan Marshall was called to a road in Shapleigh, Maine, to collect an 8-foot boa constrictor found wandering loose. (Photo Credits: York County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Maine sheriff's deputy responded to an "animal complaint" and ended up collecting an 8-foot boa constrictor on the loose.

The York County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Jonathan Marshall responded to Shapleigh Corner Road following a report of a loose animal, and he arrived to find the creature in question was a massive snake.

"Marshall secured the snake in his vehicle to get it out of the cold temperatures which can be deadly to this cold-blooded animal," the sheriff's office said on social media.

The snake was turned over to the Maine Warden Service while authorities attempt to identify the apparent escaped pet's owner.