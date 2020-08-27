Weather News
What was it like to ride out the storm? Hurricane Laura survivors who didn't evacuate tell their stories
While many evacuated ahead of the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in southwestern Louisiana, a handful of the residents who stayed shared their stories with AccuWeather.
Death toll rises as scope of Laura's destruction becomes clearer
The recovery efforts remain daunting and the damage reports are yet to be finalized, but one thing is clear: Hurricane Laura was a storm for the history books.
Meteorologists keeping close eye on Atlantic for more tropical activity
After Laura's deadly rampage through the Caribbean and Gulf Coast, organized tropical activity will take a brief pause as forecasters begin to study two new tropical waves in the open Atlantic.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Hospital wedding held for COVID-19 patient on life-support
A 42-year-old man had to postpone his wedding after coming down with the coronavirus, but hospital staff made sure the wedding happened, and what's happened since -- well, it's the story you need right now.
Laura's final stretch: Once powerful hurricane could get a second wind
Forecasters expect Laura to weaken to a tropical rainstorm prior to hitting the eastern United States, but are not ruling out the possibility that it could restrengthen again over the Atlantic.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Tour tornado-destroyed railroad bridge
On the morning of July 21, 2003, the Kinzua Bridge Viaduct stood 301 feet tall over a creek in northwestern Pennsylvania. By the end of the day, this steel railroad bridge was reduced to ruins by a tornado.
2020 Tour de France: Dry weather expected during Stage 2
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist & Robert Richards, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 25, 2020 10:20 AM
Whether it's for a competition or through the wilderness, cyclists must take the weather into account before they ride.
The 2020 Tour de France will begin its first stage on Saturday in Nice, France. Located on the Mediterranean coast, summertime weather is typically warm with long stretches of dry weather.
News broke on Thursday that the global COVID-19 pandemic could threaten the start of the Tour de France when the Nice area was placed on "red alert" due to the spread of the virus.
France's prime minister, Jean Castex, on Thursday said that precautions and protocols have long been in place to protect the riders and teams, but that "France must do everything to prevent a new lockdown."
Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center, rides past the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 128 kilometers (79.53 miles) with start in Rambouillet and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
On Aug. 13, the second stage of Critérium du Dauphiné, another cycling race in France, was affected by a thunderstorm bringing large hail. Riders were left with welts on their backs as they struggled to find shelter from the storm.
Weather will turn out drier for Stage 2 on Sunday, although there is the potential for a northwesterly wind which could produce headwinds for portions of the route. Otherwise, expect partly sunny conditions and high temperatures.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo