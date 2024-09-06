When will the West Coast heat wave end?

A break from the recent heat is in store for millions across the West Coast, including in Los Angeles where the temperature has topped out above the 100-degree mark.

The core of the heat sweltering the western part of the United States will slowly shift inland into mid-September, but it will take until early next week before coastal areas of Southern California cool down, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The bulge in the jet stream responsible for the heat will collapse this weekend into next week. As it does, cooler air will begin to filter in from the Pacific Ocean. It will happen first in the coastal Northwest this weekend, then progress south into California and inland over the Northwest early next week.

High temperatures in Seattle will trend downward to the 80s Fahrenheit on Saturday, the 70s from Sunday to Monday, followed by the 60s by midweek. Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, will have a more gradual downward trend, but highs are forecast to be in the 80s from Saturday to Monday and the 70s for much of the remainder of next week.

Farther south, downtown San Francisco hasn't been as affected by the heat wave and will not experience much of a cooldown as the pattern sets in. Highs will be mainly in the 70s right through next week.

Meanwhile, temperatures in downtown Los Angeles reached 102 degrees on Thursday. Highs through Sunday will range from the upper 90s to the low 100s through Sunday over the Los Angeles basin. Monday is forecast to remain hot with highs well into the 90s before the cooling trend sets in later next week with highs in the 80s.

The ongoing heat wave is the worst one in Los Angeles in two years, ranking as "severe" on the AccuWeather HeatWave Severity Index™.

In San Diego, highs will remain well into the 80s early next week before dipping into the 70s from midweek on.

Farther inland, over California's Central Valley, high temperatures will hover in the mid-90s to low 100s through the weekend before trending into the 80s to mid-90s next week.

Temperatures will trend upward farther inland over the West for a time this weekend to early next week, but the real core of the heat will redevelop from the Plains to the Midwest next week.

As is often the case during late summer, the combination of heat, dry brush and sunshine will raise the risk of wildfires. Breezes generated by the jet stream shifting around can fan any flames already in progress.

