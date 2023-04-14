Weekend downpours, severe storms to shift into Midwest and Northeast

Residents with outdoor plans will have to dodge showers and thunderstorms on occasion this weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the stormy weather could turn severe for some.

Last week brought the first taste of truly warm weather for many this year. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern this weekend will result in more wet weather, and a subsequent temperature reality check.

More than three dozen record high temperatures were tied or broken across the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and New England on Thursday as temperatures surged 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average for the middle of April. The above-normal warmth generated the fourth earliest 90-degree temperature reading on record at New York City’s Central Park. It was also the first time the city hit 90 F since Sept. 4, 2022. Conditions were even hotter in Hartford, Connecticut with a temperature reading of 96 degrees, an astonishing high temperature for mid April.

Already on Saturday, portions of the Northeast were forced to dodge showers and thunderstorms, some of which produced gusty winds and even small hail. While not all locations saw heavy rain, those in the paths of Saturday's storms have gotten a head start when it comes to the upcoming wet weather.

Dominator drone perspectives of gorilla hail producing supercells in central MO and a tornado warned storm west of St Louis @accuweather pic.twitter.com/mGVs9x6kh3 — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, intense storms rolled through a large swath of the central U.S. Saturday night, bringing damaging winds, very large hail and even a handful of tornadoes. Some of the day's most intense storms were found near St. Louis, with hail as large as baseballs being reported, as well as at least 1 tornado in the metro area. In total, over 400 reports of damaging winds and severe hail were received by the Storm Prediction Center, spanning 15 states.

A potent cold front will charge eastward across the Ohio Valley on Sunday, threatening to unleash downpours and severe thunderstorms from much of Michigan southward into the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic.

"Those driving on Interstates 71 or 77 on Sunday afternoon could run into downpours that reduce visibility, and bring small hail and gusty winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said, also noting that portions of the I-81 and I-95 corridors could experience strong thunderstorms later in the evening.

"The combination of heavy rain and high winds may bring down some trees across the region and can lead to localized power outages," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert explained.

While thunderstorms are in the forecast for a large swath of the country on Sunday, the most intense storms are expected to be confined to a smaller corridor on the Midwest, extending from central Michigan to southern Ohio, and portions of West Virginia. Detroit, Cleveland and Columbus are all included in this region.

The Cincinnati Reds are scheduled to play at home against the Philadelphia Phillies at 1:40 p.m. EDT Sunday. AccuWeather meteorologists advise fans planning to attend the game to bring rain gear and potentially prepare for a delay due to the thunderstorms.

The thunderstorms will tend to lose some of their intensity as they track eastward into Sunday night across the northern and central Appalachians, but they may remain potent enough to produce downpours, rumbles of thunder and gusty winds.

By early this week, this cold front will effectively sweep away the summerlike warmth across the region, opening the door for temperatures to plunge 20-30 degrees lower than their peak levels last week.

The burst of cooler air will be accompanied by showers of rain and snow in the higher terrain. Adding further shock value to the pattern flip will be gusty winds that will make it feel even colder, forecasters say.

