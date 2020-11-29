Multi-faceted storm to pack a punch in Midwest, eastern US early this week
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 29, 2020 11:31 AM
Winds will pick up heading into Monday with rain soaking the Atlantic Coast and a snowstorm unfolding over the Midwest.
A rapidly developing and fast-moving storm is poised to bring heavy snow and wind to parts of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and southern Appalachian regions, and heavy rain, gusty winds and even severe thunderstorms to parts of the South, the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of this week.
The storm is forecast to pack enough of a punch to cause major disruptions to travel, widespread power outages and even property damage. It may seem like a winter wonderland in parts of the Midwest with heavy snow, while storms in the South and East might be more reminiscent of the springtime.
Even though the weekend is ending on a quiet note in the Midwest and the Northeast, the storm was brewing all weekend along the Gulf coast with areas of drenching rain. As the storm organizes and begins to move, the rain will begin to accelerate northeastward over the eastern third of the nation as severe thunderstorms erupt along the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors from Louisiana to South Carolina into Sunday evening.
During Sunday night, rain will reach parts of the Ohio Valley, the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic coast with the potential for severe thunderstorms that includes damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes from northern Florida to eastern Virginia.
As colder air is drawn into the storm, rain will become mixed with and change to snow in portions of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky late Sunday night.
As Monday progresses, the storm will take a quick track up the spine of the Appalachians with warm air to its east and colder air to its west. The strengthening storm will cause winds to roar along the Eastern Seaboard, where peak gusts can reach 80 mph, or hurricane force.
Winds this strong can break tree limbs, knock over poorly rooted trees, send trash cans and other loose objects sailing through neighborhoods and lead to property damage. The strong winds pushing on ocean and bay waters can lead to coastal fooding from North Carolina to Maine.
The risk of severe thunderstorms with intense downpours, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will extend northward on Monday from eastern Virginia to Massachusetts. Meanwhile, rain is forecast to change to snow from south to north in northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina, eastern Kentucky, the Virginia Panhandle, West Virginia, Ohio and southern Michigan.
During Monday night, the change to snow will continue to progress northward through western Pennsylvania, southern Ontario and western New York state.
The rate of snow from Monday to Monday night is likely to be heavy enough to not only pile up on non-paved surfaces and weigh down tree limbs to the point where they can break and cause power outages, but also cause roads to become slippery and snowcovered.
Several inches of snow can pile up over the higher elevations of the southern Appalachians with a few inches over parts of middle Tennessee, central Kentucky and Indiana. Snow amounts will trend upward across Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, southern Ontario and southeastern Michigan. Snow on the order of 6-12 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 18 inches is anticipated from northern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern Ontario.
Enough snow to shovel and plow is in store for Cleveland, Akron, Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana; Detroit, Flint and Ann Arbor, Michigan; Erie, Pennsylvania and Toronto and London, Ontario.
While winds may not get as strong as that of the Atlantic coast, gusts frequenting 30-40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow and can lead to lakeshore flooding in some communities along the Great Lakes. The combination of the weight of snow and increasing wind can cause some trees to topple and block roads.
From Tuesday to early Wednesday, a dry sweep of air will mark the end of rain along the Atlantic coast from south to north.
As colder air continues to be drawn into the storm and passes over the open waters of the Great Lakes, steady snow will transition to flurries and snow squalls from Ohio and West Virginia to western Maryland, western and northern Pennsylvania, southern Ontario and western, central and northern New York state.
The snow squalls in the wake of the storm can be intense enough to suddenly blind motorists along parts of I-70, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-80 and I-90. Otherwise, the period from Tuesday to Wednesday will be quite blustery and appropriate for the first couple of days of December and the unofficial start to the winter season in the Midwest and Northeast. But, in the Southern states, the weather may be more typical of early January with temperatures of 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit below average for early December.
