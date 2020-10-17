Warmer weather in store for the Northeast in the wake of coastal storm
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Oct. 17, 2020 6:20 AM
The best meteor shower since August will put a dazzling display on the night of Oct. 20-21, but be sure to bundle up for a chilly night of stargazing.
The first coastal storm of the year along the East coast will be responsible for bringing a chilly rain and the first accumulating snowfall of the season for the high terrain of New England and will also play a role in roller coasterlike temperature swings that are expected across the Northeast in the coming days.
As the coastal storm lifts off into Canada Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, calm and chilly conditions will remain in place across the Northeast as an area of high pressure settles into the region. Widespread lows in the 30s Saturday night will encompass the entire interior Northeast, and even some locales along the Interstate-95 corridor.
The coldest night of the fall season is possible for places like Allentown, Pennsylvania; Hartford, Connecticut and Springfield Massachusetts, as mainly clear skies should allow for temperatures to dip into the mid-30s, and for frost to develop in the typical cooler spots around town by dawn on Sunday.
Cities along and east of Interstate 95, including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston will likely experience low temperatures just high enough in the lower 40s, limiting the potential for any frosty conditions.
For those that are not quite ready for the cold weather to stick around for good, there is good news in the forecast as temperatures begin to trend upward into the day on Sunday.
The area of high pressure responsible for the chilly and tranquil conditions will continue into the day on Sunday, however temperatures will rebound nicely as partly to mostly sunny skies and light winds settle into the region.
Through the month of October, average daily high temperatures steadily decrease at a rate of about a degree every three days, with most locales now experiencing an average high in the 60s. By Sunday afternoon, most cities will climb to within a few degrees of their typical averages. Progressing into early next week, temperatures will continue on an upward trend.
"A slight northward bulge in the jet stream later this coming week will allow warmer air across the southern United States to march farther north. Compared to the one-two punch of wet and chilly conditions of this weekend, this upcoming week may feel like late summer rather than autumn for some across the Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
A southerly shift in the wind direction early next week will begin to send temperatures some 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit or so above average, resulting in temperatures ranging from the middle 50s across New England, to the lower 70s along portions of the Interstate-95 corridor as far north as eastern Pennsylvania.
Along with the comfortably mild temperatures across the Northeast Megalopolis early next week, largely dry conditions are anticipated into midweek next week. However, one would not have to travel too far west into the interior Northeast to face a threat of wet weather early next week, as a series of weak disturbances will keep wet and cloudy conditions around.
Although seasonably mild temperatures are expected early next week in places like Syracuse and Buffalo, New York, chances for wet weather is in the forecast Monday through Wednesday as the unsettled weather regime sits overhead. Although the wet weather may not fare well with outdoor plans, the rain is desperately needed across these areas as drought conditions continue to expand.
Above-average temperatures are likely to continue through the latter half of the week as well across the Northeast as southerly winds continue to pump a warm and relatively humid air mass into the region.
While much of the Interstate-95 corridor can expect higher-than-average temperatures next week, the roller coasterlike swing in weather conditions may take a downward turn next weekend into the following week as AccuWeather meteorologists continue to track the potential for tropical activity to sweep up the East coast.
