Temperatures to soar well above normal in Paris, London as heat wave builds
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 5, 2020 1:54 PM
More than 27,000 people have been evacuated as a wildfire raging near Marseille, France, continued to scorch through thousands of acres of land on Aug. 5.
After a brief reprieve in early August, Mother Nature is set to roast western Europe with another brutal heat wave.
The month of July ended on a hot note for major cities like Paris and Madrid, both of which experienced temperatures of 39 C (103 F) on the afternoon of July 31. Over the first few days in August, temperatures have trended closer to normal in each city.
With only a few days to cool off, another round of extreme heat will target these cities, and many others, through the weekend.
"High pressure settled in Germany will bring another surge of heat across much of western Europe, from Spain and Portugal to England and Germany," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Temperatures will start to creep upward on Thursday, but they will peak in many areas on Friday or during the weekend.
While some locations will get only a couple of afternoons with exceedingly high temperatures, others will have a longer period of extreme heat.
The hottest day in London is forecast to be Friday with highs above 32 C (90 F) expected. However, temperatures will stay mainly around 30 C (86 F) over the weekend in England's capital city.
A normal high temperature in London for Aug. 7 is around 22 C (72 F).
Elsewhere, Berlin and northern Italy won't experience the most intense heat until the weekend.
"The core of the prolonged heat will be centered across France and into Germany, where temperatures will soar more than 10 C (18 F) above normal for this time of year," Roys added.
Several cities, including Paris, could make a run at 38 C (100 F) by Saturday, with temperatures holding in the middle 30s C (upper 90s F) even into next week.
A normal temperature in Paris for early August is around 25 C (77 F). The city's all-time high is 40.4 C (104.7F) from July 28, 1947.
Despite the surge of hotter air, temperatures are likely to fall short of all-time city records.
Mostly dry conditions are expected to accompany the heat into early next week, although some pop-up showers or thunderstorms may fire in the afternoon on Sunday in western France.
The combination of the recent dry weather, plus this second wave of heat, will put stress on some of the crops across France and northern Italy.
"Heat-related illnesses will also be a concern for anyone spending time out in the heat through the weekend, especially the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions," warned Roys.
Roys is also concerned about the high energy demand into next week. Power outages may be possible due to high electricity usage, with residents in newer buildings turning up the air conditioning.
While expansive heat is not expected to continue everywhere next week, heat may linger in some locations even as long as the middle of next week in some locations.
