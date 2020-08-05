South Korea braces for more flooding woes from Hagupit
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 5, 2020 9:12 AM
Roads in Seoul, South Korea, were closed on Aug. 3, as heavy rain caused the Han River to overflow its banks.
Residents across the Korean Peninsula are bracing for another round of widespread, heavy rainfall as Hagupit aims for the region and threatens more flooding dangers.
Hagupit slammed into eastern China as a typhoon early Tuesday morning and will continue to be pulled north by a stalled, nontropical front that allowed for wet weather so far in August.
Through Wednesday morning, Hagupit tracked over the mountainous terrain of Anhui, Jiangsu and Shangdong, China, but still managed to hold on to tropical storm status as it emerged in the Yellow Sea late Wednesday.
As Tropical Storm Hagupit shifts northeastward, it will become absorbed by the nontropical front, which will help to produce widespread flooding downpours across the Korean Peninsula through Thursday night.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) will be common from northeastern China through the Korean Peninsula and into Primorsky, Russia and northern Japan.
The steadiest, and heaviest rain is expected to target North Korea and extreme northern parts of South Korea. In this zone, rainfall totals of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) are possible by late Thursday, local time.
"An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) will be possible in areas that receive the heaviest rainfall. The higher elevations of North Korea will be particularly susceptible," said AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Disruptive flooding already caused disruptions across South Korea in late July after a storm system combined with high tide to inundate the city of Busan along the southern coast.
Earlier this week, on Monday, officials issued a "serious" crisis warning in South Korea after a weekend of heavy rainfall caused floodwaters to overtake cities across the region.
A storm system brought heavy rainfall to much of the Korean Peninsula this past weekend and into the start of the week, including in the capital city of Seoul, where the Han River spilled into the streets on Monday morning.
As of Tuesday, the death toll rose to 13 with another 13 still missing in South Korea due to the heavy rainfall. According to KBS News, over 1,000 people have been impacted by the flood event.
On Monday, four people were rescued after a landslide sent mud and debris into a factory in Pyeongtaek in northwestern South Korea. One local news outlet reported that three people were found unconscious and one was seriously injured.
Streets were turned into raging rivers in the city of Cheonan after 183 mm (7.20 inches) of rainfall fell in the city from Sunday into Monday. Another 190 mm (7.48 inches) of rainfall was reported in the city of Chuncheon in just 24 hours.
Residents in Icheon City were forced to evacuate their homes as the nearby Bonjuk Reservoir began to collapse, according to local reports. Nearly one thousand people have been forced from their homes across the region due to numerous instances of flooding and landslides.
It's not unusual for heavy rain to make an appearance across the region during July and August. The front that produces the rainy season across southern China and Japan during the late spring and early summer typically shifts north by the end of the summer.
