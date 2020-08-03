Typhoon Hagupit on a crash course with eastern China
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 3, 2020 8:21 AM
***The West Pacific Basin sprang to life last week after Sinlaku spun up over the South China Sea. As this storm tracks across Indochina, another storm is eyeing the flood-weary region of eastern China for landfall early this week.
A tropical disturbance that began to organize in the Philippine Sea late last week quickly strengthened into a tropical storm late Saturday night, local time, and was given the name Hagupit by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The storm is known as Dindo in the Philippines.
This satellite image captures Typhoon Hagiput approaching the eastern coast of China on Monday evening, local time. (Photo/CIRA RAMMB)
On Sunday night, local time, Hagupit strengthened into a severe tropical storm' and by Monday Hagupit strengthened into a typhoon, packing sustained winds of 120 km/h (75 mph). This is equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
Hagupit continued to track to the northwest on Monday, passing just north Taiwan. This helped to keep the heaviest rain and strongest winds north of Taipei, but the outer bands of the storm can still bring rounds of gusty rain and thunderstorms to the area.
As Hagupit continues begins to interact with land, the window for any additional strengthening will also begin to close into Monday night.
Conditions began to deteriorate along the coasts of Zhejiang and Fujian, China, throughout the day on Monday as Hagupit moved closer to the coast. Hagupit is forecast to make landfall near the border of these two provinces as a typhoon Monday night, local time.
Wind gusts of 95-130 km/h (60-80 mph) are forecast near and to the east of where Hagupit makes landfall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 180 km/h (110 mph) possible near the center of the storm.
Strong winds and the forward motion of the storm will drive sea waters inland across exposed beaches.
Coastal flooding will also be exacerbated by heavy rainfall expected with Hagupit. Widespread rainfall totals of 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) are expected from northern Tawian into Zhejiang, Fujian, Anhui and Jiangxi, China, into Tuesday.
Along the center of the Eye Path™, rainfall totals can reach 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) with potential for an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches) in the rugged terrain.
Flash flooding will be likely along where Hagupit tracks as much of eastern China received historical rainfall through late May and into early July, the typical wet season for the area..
Hagiput is forecast to quickly lose intensity throughout the day on Tuesday as it tracks over the mountainous terrain of eastern China and is pulled north by a nontropical system over northern China.
This will bring tropical moisture into Korea where it can produce flooding downpours in an area that is still recovering from flash flooding and mudslides during the second half of July.
Hagupit was not the first storm to spring to life, ending the unusually quiet period across the West Pacific tropical basin.
Sinlaku was the first tropical system to develop last week, organizing into a tropical storm over the South China Sea. The storm brought heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough seas to southern China, Vietnam and Loas through the weekend.
As Tropical Rainstorm Sinlaku reaches the Bay of Bengal, it is expected reorganize, enhancing rainfall across northeast India, Bangladesh and Myanmar into the middle of the week.
