Temperatures surge to summer-like levels in India
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 29, 2021 5:19 AM EDT
In the spring, people across India and the world gather outside in the streets and use colored powder to celebrate Holi.
While spring is just getting underway in India, AccuWeather meteorologists expect temperatures across parts of the country this week to be more typical of early summer.
The weather pattern into the beginning of next week can allow daily high temperatures to climb above normal across northern India.
"A strong high building over the northern Arabian Sea will lead to a spell of hot weather across northern India through Tuesday," said AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Temperatures began trending higher on Saturday and Sunday as the area of high pressure began expanding over northern India. Afternoon temperatures of 95-105 degrees Fahrenheit (35-41 degrees Celsius) were common across Gujarat and Rajasthan over the weekend.
By Monday, high temperatures can surge above 100 F (38 C) across most of northern India.
On Sunday, one of the hottest locations was Ahmedabad which hit 111 F (44 C), a temperature that was last felt in June of last year.
Nicholls added that the peak of the heat wave in the Indian capital of New Delhi is expected on Monday when maximum temperatures will climb to near 100 F (38 C).
Normal high temperatures for the city during the end of March range from 87 to 90 F (31 to 32 C).
If the mercury reaches 100 F, or 38 C, it would be the first time that's happened this year in the city. This would be over a week earlier than when New Delhi hit the same temperature benchmark in 2020, which occurred on April 6.
"The last time the maximum temperature in New Delhi was 100 F (38 C) was back on Sept. 18," Nicholls said.
Rising temperatures and stagnant air can cause air quality to deteriorate throughout the weekend. Visibility can also decrease if hazy conditions already present across portions of northern India worsen.
This late-March heat wave arrived just in time for the annual celebration of Holi, a Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. The two-day festival takes place from March 28-29.
Holi, also known as the festival of love, is considered one of India's most joyous and vivid festivals with colored powder thrown around to pay homage to the bright colors of spring after a long winter.
Any festivalgoers across northern India are reminded to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun to avoid heat-related illnesses.
However, some public gatherings may be put on hold to keep the number of COVID-19 cases under control across India. In the capital territory of Delhi, public celebrations of Holi are not allowed, according to the Hindustan Times.
Dry weather is forecast to persist across much of India through the middle of next week, while temperatures begin trending back toward normal.
"The heat is expected to ease starting Wednesday as the high over the Arabian Sea weakens," said Nicholls.
AccuWeather video producer Taliya Riesterer contributed reporting to this piece.
