Scorching summer heat on hiatus in Texas
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 5, 2021 9:49 AM EDT
After taking almost a month longer than normal to record its first 100-degree day of the year, Dallas recorded high temperatures of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit on six out of eight days between July 25 and Aug. 1. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that additional triple-digit readings will not be felt again any time soon.
The normal high in Dallas in late July and early August is 97 F, but on Monday the mercury fell just short of 90 when it reached 89 degrees. The highs on Tuesday and Wednesday were 91 degrees and 90 degrees, respectively.
Some cities even farther south in Texas have yet to reach 100 degrees even once this year. In Austin, the normal high for this time of year is 98. In San Antonio, the high is typically 97 in early August. Despite these normals, neither city has exceeded those temperatures at any point so far this year.
Austin has only gotten to 96 degrees, which has happened three times. The city reached 96 degrees on June 13, June 14 and Aug. 1. The only other year in which the highest temperature of the entire year was only 96 degrees was in 1973. There has never been a year in which the temperature has not reached at least 96 degrees.
In San Antonio, the temperature of 97 on Aug. 1 matched the normal high for the date and is the only time the mercury has reached that high so far this year. In 1975 and 1976, the highest temperature was 96 degrees.
Some cities almost 2,000 miles to the northwest have actually had more 100-degree days.
"Seattle had three days of 100+ heat in June," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
The city reached 102 degrees on June 26, 104 degrees on June 27 and an all-time record of 108 degrees on June 28. The normal high for that time of year in Seatle is 73 degrees.
"To be this deep into the summer and have Seattle have more 100+ days than Austin and San Antonio is just truly amazing," said Pydynowski.
Temperatures at or above 100 degrees are not in the offing in any of the three cities through at least the next week. With a greater likelihood of showers and thunderstorms in central and southern Texas through the end of this week, San Antonio and Austin may struggle to even reach 90 degrees through Friday. Drier weather and more sunshine should bump temperatures to the lower to middle 90s in Dallas.
Even after the chance of showers and thunderstorms decreases this weekend, temperatures are still not expected to hit triple digits. This is largely due to excess moisture in the ground. Dallas and Austin have already had over 2 inches of rain in August and San Antonio had over 4 inches in July. The sun's energy must first go into evaporating the moisture before it can go into heating the ground, which will allow temperatures to continue to remain below normal.
Although no big heat is in store in the near future, there is still time.
In Dallas, the average date of the last 100-degree day is Aug. 26; the city has reached 100 as late as Oct. 3.
Austin's last 100-degree temperature typically occurs on Aug. 30 and has happened as late as Oct. 2.
Time is just slightly more limited in San Antonio where the last 100-degree temperature is, like Dallas, normally on Aug. 26, but it has never happened later than Sept. 28.
