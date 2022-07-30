Summer sizzle: Temps to soar from Minneapolis, Chicago to NYC during 1st week of August

Copied

Extreme heat waves are getting hotter, more frequent and pose a major danger. Learn who’s at the highest risk, what signs to look for and what you can do.

AccuWeather meteorologists say the recent break from heat and humidity across the Midwest and Northeast will be short-lived as sizzling conditions return next week and persist over the long haul.

Residents who may have been able to open the windows and give air conditioners a break during the last days of July can expect cooling demands to return to levels typical of the "dog days of summer" spanning the first week of August.

A heat dome that has been responsible for the record-breaking temperatures in the Northwest will shift eastward during the first week of August.

As this massive bubble of hot air moves to the east, temperatures will surge from near-average levels to 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. Late July and early August are typically the hottest part of the summer for much of the northern third of the nation. Highs generally range from the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

"The first week of August is expected to feature an expansive swath of well-above-average temperatures spanning from the Dakotas to the East Coast. High temperatures well into the 90s with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures soaring into the triple digits will require air conditioning units to constantly run," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The core of the heat is expected to encompass the major metro areas of Minneapolis and Chicago at the middle of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 90s and come within a degree or two of record territory for Aug. 3.

"Temperatures should spike rather suddenly from Tuesday to Wednesday in parts of the Midwest," AccuWeather Meteorologist La Tory Thornton said.

Thornton explained further that Chicago would experience rather pleasant conditions in the low to mid-80s on Tuesday before the temperature skyrockets on Wednesday close to the date's record of 98 F.

Minneapolis has already exceeded its average of 13 days in a year with highs at or above 90. The upcoming heat wave is likely to tack on several more days to the city's current tally for 2022 of 14 days, with the forecast calling for three to four 90-degree days next week.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Farther east, Philadelphia and New York City will begin a stretch of formidable heat on Tuesday that forecasters say can last right through the end of the week.

"New York City dealt with two heat waves through the month of July with one spanning from July 12-14, and another spanning from July 19-24. Another heat wave will be possible from the middle to latter part of next week as temperatures flirt with the 90-degree mark for multiple days," Buckingham said.

In Newark, New Jersey, the upcoming surge of hot air may not reach the levels experienced during the last heat wave from July 20-24, when the city's airport recorded temperatures of 100 or higher for five consecutive days -- an unprecedented mark for the area. Still, highs well into the 90s are likely to be the norm day after day during the new week.

"Heat of this magnitude can be dangerous if an extended amount of time is spent outside. Frequent breaks, plenty of hydrating fluids and wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing can help to minimize the effects," Buckingham said.

"A trip to a local stream, lake or coast can be also be an effective way to beat the summer heat -- just remember to use sun block if needed," Buckingham added.

Across the interior Northeast and New England, temperatures are expected to be more variable through the first days of August as opposed to running consistently well-above- average marks. Forecasters say this is due to the jet stream pattern taking on more dips and dives in these areas, which will occasionally promote clouds, thunderstorms and small reductions in temperature.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.