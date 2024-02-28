Roller-coaster ride for Northeast as cold, warmth flip-flop

March will tend to come in more like a lamb in the Northeast following a massive temperature plunge on Thursday.

Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on Feb. 28.

Following a massive temperature drop through Thursday, temperatures will rebound into next week in the Northeast, but a coastal storm could drip on some outdoor plans this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Temperatures skipped over March and surged to levels more typical of April and May with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s F in the Northeast into the middle of the week.

A dramatic change to colder weather, more typical of early February, was progressing from west to east with the advance of a powerful front on Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, all traces of the incredible warmth will be gone. Any remaining moisture leftover from Wednesday's storms will have frozen with slippery spots on some roads and sidewalks.

Actual temperatures on Thursday will be 20-40 degrees lower than their peak on Tuesday and Wednesday. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be 60 or more degrees lower, adding to the shock and reality check on the last unofficial day of winter. As such, by Thursday, temperatures will be 8-15 degrees below typical levels

For example, Burlington, Vermont, peaked at a record-shattering 65 degrees on Tuesday, but highs on Thursday will be no better than the mid-20s, with RealFeel Temperatures dipping into the single digits at times.

More than 300 miles farther to the south, Philadelphia temperatures will start Thursday near freezing. RealFeel Temperatures in the 10s and 20s will follow high temperatures in the mid-60s from Tuesday and Wednesday.

At least for the millions who would prefer well-above-historical average temperatures rather than lower than typical for late February and early March, some good news is coming.

Despite the atmospheric dramatics to close out February with the month exiting like a lion, March will tend to come in more like a lamb in the Northeast.

First, the strong winds ushering in the cold air will ease Thursday night, then a light breeze from the south will develop on Friday, which should allow temperatures to moderate, AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said. Temperatures will recover within a few degrees of seasonal levels during the afternoon, with widespread highs in the 40s and even the 50s in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia.

The warmup will not stop there. "Temperatures will climb back near 60 in much of the Interstate-95 mid-Atlantic, which will be a more typical temperature of mid-April by the end of the weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

If it were not for a storm springing up from the Gulf of Mexico, temperatures might tack on another 10 degrees or more by the end of the weekend.

That storm will generate clouds, some rain and drizzle. It will also disrupt the southerly flow of warmer air just enough to stop the warming process on Saturday and leave a wedge of cool air with light winds in its wake on Sunday.

In some locations, a return of March sunshine will begin boosting temperatures, but cool conditions may lag in areas where low clouds linger. Regardless of the amount of clouds versus sunshine, Sunday will end up being the better of the two days for springtime outdoor activities as most places will be free of rain.

From this weekend to early next week, the Northeast will miss out on another round of incredible warmth as an approaching storm draws 70- and 80-degree air northward over the Plains and Mississippi Valley.

The setup on the atmosphere farther to the east from Monday to Tuesday will draw moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico in the form of clouds. Another weak storm may spring up and again affect coastal areas with spotty rain. Regardless, widespread highs in the 50s and 60s are in store, with a few spots likely to flirt with 70 degrees in Virginia, West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

