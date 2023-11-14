Robust Pacific storm to lurk off California coast, instigating rounds of rain and mountain snow

Another stretch of wet weather is in store for the West Coast, this time eyeing California. AccuWeather meteorologists say that rain, gusty wind and even mountain snowfall can accompany the storm anchored offshore.

Copied

A storm rolling in from the Pacific Ocean will promote rain and high-elevation snow across most of California during the second half of the week.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that pockets of Pacific moisture will be ushered into California later this week as a robust storm lurks offshore, spreading intervals of rain and showers inland from the coast and even some accumulating snowfall to the peaks of the Sierra Nevada.

Earlier this week, rounds of showers dampened parts of Northern California, Oregon and Washington. Rainfall totals generally remained below the 1-inch mark, although some coastal locations and upslope regions in far northwestern California and western Oregon picked up just over an inch of rainfall from Monday to early Tuesday morning.

There will be numerous opportunities for rain and showers across parts of California from Wednesday to Saturday as this feature circulates nearby.

Locations along the northern and central coast of California along with the foothills of the Sierra Nevada will stand the best chances for rainfall totals between 1-2 inches through Saturday. However, upslope regions across coastal Southern California could easily pick up an inch of rain during this time frame, particularly around the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Rounds of gusty winds will impact coastal locations into late week. Forecasters warn that gusts can reach up to 20-30 mph during this time frame directly along the coast of Central and Northern California; however, there will be a heightened risk for boaters and mariners offshore where winds will be stronger.

As this stormy pattern persists, temperatures across much of the state are forecast to gradually decline through the remainder of the week. Temperatures will dip closer to typical mid-November values by the start of the weekend.

Persistent rain and showers to dampen the Bay Area

"Periods of rain will continue Wednesday night into Thursday and even Friday across San Francisco as pieces of energy rotate around the center of the storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

Zehr added that the storm's center will meander a bit offshore and generally shift to the southwest through Thursday before turning around and heading back toward the Bay area Friday.

Rainfall is not likely to be excessive around San Francisco; most places south and east of the Bay Area are on track to receive 0.25-0.50 of an inch, while the city, North Bay and areas along the coast may end up with 1-2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts that can result in localized flooding.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Although San Francisco is not facing drought conditions, only around 0.07 of an inch of rain has fallen there from June to October. November has already proved to be wetter than all of those months combined, with more on the way.

Rounds of rain and showers over the upcoming days can result in ponding on roadways and flooding in low-lying areas. It is recommended that motorists allow for extra time to reach their destinations and take caution when driving on wet roadways.

Flight delays or cancellations will be likely as gusty winds and persistent rainfall spreads across the region. Travelers taking an early trip home ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday should closely monitor for any updates on delays or cancellations.

Snowfall potential across the Sierra Nevada peaks

Only a handful of ski resorts have opened up so far this season, and those that have opened have had to rely primarily on machine-made snow for the few slopes in operation.

Forecasters say this storm may bring accumulating snowfall to the higher elevations of the Sierras, with the best chances generally above 8,000 feet.

"Ski resorts in the Sierra Nevada have also been anxiously awaiting the first major snow of the season, and that too appears to be possible later this week as the storm slowly shifts inland," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

The high-elevation snowfall may occur from Wednesday into Thursday and again from Friday into Saturday, forecasters say, as pieces of energy associated with the storm swing inland across California.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.