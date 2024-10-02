Relief in sight: Calm weather to aid Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

An incoming high-pressure system this weekend promises dry, pleasant weather with low humidity, cool nights, and warm afternoons to aid in post-Hurricane Helene cleanup.

As recovery efforts continue in North Carolina following Helene, AccuWeather’s Ariella Scalese takes a look back at the Great Flood of 1916, which wrought havoc on North Carolina.

Following the deadly and destructive forces from Hurricane Helene, there is good news on the weather maps for hard-hit areas of the interior southeastern United States for an extended period, AccuWeather meteorologists are delighted to say.

Upcoming weather conditions starting this weekend will largely cooperate for relief, recovery and cleanup efforts.

First things first: Some minor hindrances in the short-term

There will be areas of morning fog that can hinder airlift operations into this weekend, but the fog will burn off during the mid-morning hours. Early-morning fog can still occur in some of the mountain valleys into next week because of the lengthening nights, light winds and clear skies overhead.

Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm, Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021, in Denmark, Maine. The farm complex was built in the 1830s. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Humidity levels will remain high through the end of the week. While the conditions will be well short of midsummer heat and humidity, it can pose a challenge for those toiling without air conditioning.

The most likely chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening hours through Friday as the southern Appalachians will be on the edge of dry air to the north and west and humid air lingering to the south and east.

Not only can the spotty downpours into the end of the week be disruptive for cleanup and recovery operations, but there is the risk of highly isolated flash flooding should a downpour erupt and linger for more than a few minutes. Normally, stormwater management systems would handle such an event with few issues, but because infrastructure is so badly damaged in some communities, it is a point to be raised.

Now, for the great news weatherwise

A press of dry air will arrive this weekend from the north and west and may stick around for a week or more, thanks to a building zone of high pressure.

The high pressure zone will bring days with low humidity, cool nights and comfortably warm afternoons. Sunshine will help illuminate areas where the power remains out.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s in the mountains and within a few degrees of 80 in the valleys of the southern Appalachians. High will be mainly in the low to mid-80s in the Piedmont areas. Nighttime lows, for most of the stretch, will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s in the mountains and mainly in the 60s in the Piedmont areas.

The same high pressure area will guard against heavy rain over the interior Southeast as tropical activity blossoms once again in the Gulf of Mexico. Next week, there is a high risk of a tropical depression or storm evolving.

Florida, southern Georgia interests should remain vigilant

At this time, steering breezes will likely guide that storm across the Florida Peninsula, where people as far north as southern Georgia should closely monitor the situation. There is the potential for some strengthening to a hurricane prior to any landfall.

Regardless of the intensity of the feature, the potential for rain is heavy enough to lead to flooding problems over Florida—especially in the peninsula—as next week progresses. In Florida, some of the heavy rain will reach areas that had little or no impact from Helene and will fall on areas that were hit hard by the powerful hurricane.

