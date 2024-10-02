Hurricane Helene support: How to help

Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference.

Millions of people from coastal Florida to the Blue Ridge Mountains are reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane, the strongest on record to strike this area, and has since carved a 500-mile path of destruction through six states.

Helene’s impact is staggering. With catastrophic flooding, damaging winds, and widespread power outages, local authorities have reported at least 180 deaths, a number that is feared to rise in the coming days. North Carolina has been particularly hard-hit, with telecommunications knocked out and hundreds of roads closed, isolating communities and complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

With Helene’s damage spread across multiple states, the American Red Cross has thousands of people on the ground to provide critical aid.

This heartbreaking disaster marks Helene as the U.S. mainland’s second-deadliest tropical storm since 2000, trailing only behind the devastating Hurricane Katrina, which claimed at least 1,200 lives. Helene has surpassed the death tolls of Hurricanes Ian and Sandy, which each caused around 160 fatalities. In the historical context, only three other storms—Diane, Camille, and Audrey—have been as deadly since 1950, excluding the catastrophic Hurricane Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico in 2017.

The scenes of devastation are overwhelming: families wading through floodwaters in search of safety, homes reduced to rubble, and entire communities struggling to come to terms with their losses. The need for assistance is immediate and immense.

World Central Kitchen has crews across multiple states working to provide food to people stranded by Hurricane Helene

In these dark times, the power of collective compassion and action can bring light and hope. We at AccuWeather are joining the call for urgent donations to aid in the relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Helene. Your generosity can provide essential relief—emergency shelter, medical supplies, food, clean water, and the rebuilding of homes and infrastructure. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference.

