Triple-digit temps for the Twin Cities? It's possible
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jun. 10, 2021 10:00 AM EDT
Temperatures over 20 degrees above average have baked cities for weeks and are forecast to continue through Thursday.
It's officially been a week straight of temperatures at 90 or above in Minneapolis as the city remains in the midst of a historic heat wave that has gripped the north-central United States.
On Wednesday, June 9, Minneapolis broke a daily record by one degree, reaching 96 F in the afternoon.
"As we hit noon, the Twin Cities is now up to their 7th consecutive day with a high of 90 or greater," the National Weather Service said on Twitter Wednesday.
The long stretch of 90s began in Minneapolis on June 3, over two weeks before the official start of summer on June 20. The city then set a new temperature record on June 4 by rising to a sizzling 97 F.
The heat peaked on June 5 with a record high of 99 F, a whopping 23 degrees above average for early June in the city. The city usually sits in the mid-70s at this time of the year.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources noted that this heat wave is historic not only for its duration but also for the intensity of the heat so early in the season in the state.
Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, have now had the earliest seven-day period of consecutive temperatures at 90 degrees or above on record, according to the NWS.
Heat advisories (in orange) are in effect across the north-central U.S. The small purple area represents an excessive heat warning in the Twin Cities area. (AccuWeather)
After issuing a long-running heat advisory earlier in the week, the NWS of Twin Cities upgraded Minneapolis to an excessive heat warning, and AccuWeather forecasters are predicting the city will reach into the upper 90s once again, and could even rise to 100 F.
If the temperature hits 99 F Thursday, this would tie the 1956 high temperature record. Regardless, if the temperature rises above 90, which is likely, this will be the eighth consecutive day, and AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures are expected to be above 100 in the area.
Minneapolis isn't the only city dealing with extreme heat this June. Duluth, Minnesota, also broke a couple of records on June 4 and 5 with highs at 94 both days. International Falls, Minnesota, soared to 98 F on June 4, setting a new record as well.
Much of the Dakotas, central Nebraska and central Minnesota remain under a heat advisory.
The heat originated from southerly flow that developed between an area of low pressure over the Rockies, and a large area of high pressure in the southeastern US, according to the Minnesota State Climatology office.
Forecasters predict that Thursday will be the end for this particular heat wave as high temperatures dip but remain well above average.
"Minneapolis should end an eight-day streak of 90-degree heat on Friday as thunderstorms return to the region," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
Though storms can lower temperatures across the region, storms that arrive Friday afternoon can also bring flash flooding and damaging winds.
However, a cooldown from storms can hardly be considered relief as temperatures remain well above average across the area.
"High temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, or about 10 degrees above normal," Duff said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Even at night, temperatures will rarely dip within 5 degrees of average, staying in the 60s and 70s. Generally, Minneapolis has low temperatures in the 50s in early June.
Temperatures are forecast to return to sweat-inducing levels, however.
This next burst of heat will begin at the end of the weekend, when Minneapolis is anticipated to reach the lower 90s Sunday and even Monday.
"Temperatures will surge across the Dakotas and Nebraska with high temperatures back into the 90s, perhaps close to 100 degrees once again," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Though Minneapolis isn't forecast to break any more records, above-average heat will continue to dominate the Midwest. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Triple-digit temps for the Twin Cities? It's possible
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jun. 10, 2021 10:00 AM EDT
Temperatures over 20 degrees above average have baked cities for weeks and are forecast to continue through Thursday.
It's officially been a week straight of temperatures at 90 or above in Minneapolis as the city remains in the midst of a historic heat wave that has gripped the north-central United States.
On Wednesday, June 9, Minneapolis broke a daily record by one degree, reaching 96 F in the afternoon.
"As we hit noon, the Twin Cities is now up to their 7th consecutive day with a high of 90 or greater," the National Weather Service said on Twitter Wednesday.
The long stretch of 90s began in Minneapolis on June 3, over two weeks before the official start of summer on June 20. The city then set a new temperature record on June 4 by rising to a sizzling 97 F.
The heat peaked on June 5 with a record high of 99 F, a whopping 23 degrees above average for early June in the city. The city usually sits in the mid-70s at this time of the year.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources noted that this heat wave is historic not only for its duration but also for the intensity of the heat so early in the season in the state.
Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, have now had the earliest seven-day period of consecutive temperatures at 90 degrees or above on record, according to the NWS.
Heat advisories (in orange) are in effect across the north-central U.S. The small purple area represents an excessive heat warning in the Twin Cities area. (AccuWeather)
After issuing a long-running heat advisory earlier in the week, the NWS of Twin Cities upgraded Minneapolis to an excessive heat warning, and AccuWeather forecasters are predicting the city will reach into the upper 90s once again, and could even rise to 100 F.
If the temperature hits 99 F Thursday, this would tie the 1956 high temperature record. Regardless, if the temperature rises above 90, which is likely, this will be the eighth consecutive day, and AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures are expected to be above 100 in the area.
Minneapolis isn't the only city dealing with extreme heat this June. Duluth, Minnesota, also broke a couple of records on June 4 and 5 with highs at 94 both days. International Falls, Minnesota, soared to 98 F on June 4, setting a new record as well.
Much of the Dakotas, central Nebraska and central Minnesota remain under a heat advisory.
The heat originated from southerly flow that developed between an area of low pressure over the Rockies, and a large area of high pressure in the southeastern US, according to the Minnesota State Climatology office.
Forecasters predict that Thursday will be the end for this particular heat wave as high temperatures dip but remain well above average.
"Minneapolis should end an eight-day streak of 90-degree heat on Friday as thunderstorms return to the region," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.
Though storms can lower temperatures across the region, storms that arrive Friday afternoon can also bring flash flooding and damaging winds.
However, a cooldown from storms can hardly be considered relief as temperatures remain well above average across the area.
"High temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday, or about 10 degrees above normal," Duff said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Even at night, temperatures will rarely dip within 5 degrees of average, staying in the 60s and 70s. Generally, Minneapolis has low temperatures in the 50s in early June.
Temperatures are forecast to return to sweat-inducing levels, however.
This next burst of heat will begin at the end of the weekend, when Minneapolis is anticipated to reach the lower 90s Sunday and even Monday.
"Temperatures will surge across the Dakotas and Nebraska with high temperatures back into the 90s, perhaps close to 100 degrees once again," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Though Minneapolis isn't forecast to break any more records, above-average heat will continue to dominate the Midwest. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo