Plains, Midwest to shiver in coldest conditions since spring
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Oct. 30, 2021 6:32 AM EDT
Residents of the Plains and Midwest may be grabbing coats and hats this week as a dramatic cooldown chills the region. This will arrive after higher-than-average temperatures warmed the region for weeks at the beginning of autumn.
"After a considerably warm start to the fall season, a cold front drawing air from northern Canada will finally dip into the northern U.S. this week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.
Since Sept. 22, temperatures in places like Rapid City, South Dakota; Des Moines, Iowa; and Omaha, Nebraska; have been over 4 degrees Fahrenheit above average, while cities like Duluth, Minnesota; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Minneapolis have had temperatures averaging over 6 degrees above normal.
"This cold front will spread some of the coldest weather of the season so far and only felt as recently as this past spring," Rinde said.
AccuWeather forecasters are expecting low temperatures in Chicagoland to dive near 30 degrees on Wednesday night, a temperature it hasn't reached since last April. Omaha also hasn't had temperatures reach 30 F since April, but is in danger of reaching those temperatures on Wednesday night.
Rapid City can even have temperatures diving into the upper teens on Monday night before the cold air reaches the Great Lakes, with several other cities in the High Plains dipping into the lower 20s for multiple nights.
"While this colder push will be considerably lower than recent days and thus far this season, temperatures will actually fall pretty close to average for the early part of November," said Rinde.
Despite temperatures floating around normal, this first chill is expected to feel particularly potent, since residents have not yet adjusted to the lower temperatures that arrive this time of year. Heating costs are likely to soar this week for the first time since last spring.
"The colder air will set up a possible conveyor of unsettled weather through the central Plains into the Middle Atlantic," Rinde explained.
On Halloween, snow and rain are anticipated to move into the Plains, impacting mainly western South Dakota and Nebraska. Then, precipitation is likely to expand farther into Nebraska and Kansas on Halloween night. Rain will likely continue throughout the week in the southern Plains.
"The most intense precipitation and thunderstorm potential exists in the southern Plains to lower Mississippi Valley, especially on Wednesday, which will raise concerns for localized flash flooding," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
Much of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will likely be shielded from precipitation as a dip in the jet stream steers the storm around to the Northeast instead, but areas by the Great Lakes should keep an eye out this week.
"It is that time of year where these systems have the potential for some decent snowfall due to the available moisture during the fall months," Rinde added.
This flow, in combination with the cold air in place over the Great Lakes, can also cause some lake-effect snow, especially off the northwestern Great Lakes.
"Some of this snow could accumulate in the overnight hours," added Roys.
As the week comes to a close, the potential for storms continues across the region, especially in southern areas.
"There is the potential for another round of enhanced precipitation across the southern Plains, Gulf Coast and Southeast next weekend as a storm tracks eastward," said Roys.
