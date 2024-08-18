Northeast: Cool and comfortable through midweek, but summer isn't over yet

A taste of fall is in store for part of the Northeast this week following a warm, humid and wet weekend. However, Mother Nature will bring a return of warmth the upcoming weekend.

From unrelenting heat in Texas to a temporary lull in the tropics, AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Joe Lundberg break down the long-range forecast.

A new weather pattern is about to unfold across the Northeast and Ohio Valley following a rather wet and humid weekend, with some folks getting the first taste of fall by midweek.

The widespread storm that traversed the regions over the weekend will move offshore by Tuesday, opening the door for cooler, less humid air to settle overhead throughout most of the week.

“A large, slow-moving area of high pressure will move down from Canada during the early part of the week, bringing an extended period of dry and very pleasant weather to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Thompson.

Comfortable conditions to indulge those yearning for autumn

Temperatures into the first half of the week will gradually trend several degrees lower compared to the weekend, with highs reaching into only the 60s and 70s Fahrenheit for locations like Detroit and Pittsburgh and Allentown, Pennsylvania. Dew points are projected to be noticeably lower and dip into the 50s and even 40s across much of the region, levels more common in autumn rather than summer.

“For many areas, this will be a little taste of September given the cooler air, crisp nights and very low humidity levels,” added Thompson.

Around midweek, overnight temperatures will range between the middle 40s to lower 50s F from the Ohio Valley to New England states. These values will be comparable to late-September low temperatures and may be welcomed with open arms this week.

Residents might even be inclined to enjoy a campfire during one of these cool evenings, especially given the recent much-improved drought conditions in central Pennsylvania and New England.

As the final week of meteorological summer approaches, the comfortable conditions may present a good opportunity for some to take part in activities such as roasting marshmallows, making mountain pies and s'mores over a campfire before students return back to college or children start grade school back up again in the coming weeks.

As the week continues, the dry pattern setting in early this week is projected to linger from parts of the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic states. However, temperatures across the Northeast will start returning to typical late-August values in the 80s F.

Some locations may even trend back to approaching the 90-degree mark beyond this upcoming weekend. Meteorological autumn starts on Sunday, Sept. 1, however, AccuWeather is projecting a warm autumn for most of the eastern United States.

