Mid-May chill dominates the Northeast as wet weather moves in

May warmth to remain on hold, for now, as a cool and damp pattern sets up across the Northeast this week.

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It will turn chilly again from the Midwest to the Northeast, with frost and freeze risk Monday night, then a midweek storm will bring widespread rain Wednesday into Thursday before warmer air builds this weekend.

While the Southwest bakes under triple-digit heat this week, a stretch of chilly, damp weather is settling across the Northeast, putting mid-May warmth on hold.

Temperatures will trend below historical averages across the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and New England as dips in the jet stream govern the overall weather pattern. From Detroit to Boston, highs are expected to run 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit below typical mid-May levels, with even a risk of frost or a light freeze early in the week for some northern areas.

The chill will be most noticeable late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, when parts of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast drop into the 30s, posing a threat to blooming trees and other sensitive plants.

Adding to the cool conditions, several days will bring ample cloud cover, periods of rain and the potential for thunderstorms heading into midweek.

Midweek: Moisture Returns

A storm system advancing across the North Central states and into the Northeast around midweek will slow and linger near the New England coast late in the week.

“From mid- to late week, a late-spring, clipperlike system diving south out of central Canada into the Great Lakes and East could spark some gusty thunderstorms across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

While the pattern will favor rounds of rain and showers, rumbles of thunder and brief bursts of blustery conditions are likely in a few areas, especially across the mid-Atlantic.

As showers and storms develop along an approaching cold front on Wednesday, some downpours could produce wind gusts over 30 mph, potentially disrupting travel on area interstates and impacting outdoor activities.

Heavy downpours could spark localized flooding later in the week, especially in New England and where thunderstorms develop.

Locations in Maryland, Virginia and surrounding states as well as portions of New England could use a few rounds of rain, given the levels of drought being reported. Portions of New Hampshire and Maine are currently experiencing extreme drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

The best opportunity to make a dent, albeit small, in the drought for locations in New England may be Wednesday night into Friday, but additional rounds will be needed to have a lasting impact on the region and agriculture.

As the storm lingers along the New England coastline later this week with showers and drizzle, cooler conditions will continue to impact much of the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and interior Northeast.

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However, there is some hope for temperatures as the weekend kicks off, AccuWeather forecasters say. Highs are projected to rise into the 70s or even 80s F by Saturday and Sunday for many Northeast cities.

Looking ahead: May warmth to build

A shift in the overall weather pattern, along with a northward lift of the jet stream, will usher in a noticeable surge of May warmth heading into the final weeks of the month.

Warmer air advancing out of the South is expected to spread across the East, which could bring summerlike conditions ahead of the unofficial start to the season, Memorial Day.

Chances for additional waves of rain and storms could precede this pattern shift, giving early crops a chance to flourish ahead of the heat.