Massive storm to spread rain along 1,600-mile swath of US into this weekend

Widespread rain will cause travel disruptions and spoil outdoor plans for tens of millions from the Heartland to the Northeast into the weekend.

A cross-country storm will spread rain across New England and the mid-Atlantic this weekend, spoiling some outdoor plans.

A large storm will bring rain to at least two dozen states as it moves slowly along from the Great Plains and Midwest into the start of this weekend and on to coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England where it will finish up later this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The storm will spread rain along a 1600-mile-long zone, from the High Plains to the Atlantic coast.

While the rain will be beneficial in terms of pausing the worsening drought conditions in the north-central United States, it will lead to disruptions in travel and outdoor plans for tens of millions from the Heartland to the Northeast.

In the Midwest, the major metro areas and travel hubs of Minneapolis, Chicago and Detroit will be drenched. Farther to the east, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York City are among the many major cities and transportation centers that will be soaked. It's not only the big cities but also the million square miles that make up the suburban and rural areas in between that can expect pouring rain from the storm.

Storm to drench large part of Midwest into Friday

By far, the largest zone of heavy rain, where 1-4 inches is likely and locally higher amounts may fall, will extend from the Black Hills of South Dakota to the shores of Lake Michigan into Saturday.

The ground will absorb much of the rain that falls in this area due to widespread drought. However, in urban areas, especially where leaves have fallen and are blocking storm drains, as well as in the Black Hills, flash flooding is possible.

South of the storm track, especially in the Midwest, thunderstorms will rumble. The greatest chance of damaging and dangerous storms will be in parts of the Plains.

Another weekend soaker for some in Northeast

In the Northeast, the zone most likely to be drenched for many hours will be Pennsylvania, New Jersey, northern parts of West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware and the southern tier of New York and New England.

Rain will break out, expand slowly over the central Appalachians on Saturday and continue eastward to the upper mid-Atlantic into Saturday night. A general 1 inch of rain with local 2 inches is likely from the storm.

"There is some indication that the drenching rain in the Northeast will have a northern edge to it, due to a wedge of dry air over Canada that will try to hold on," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

The widespread rain and clouds on Saturday will likely obscure the views of the upcoming solar eclipse for many across the Northeast and Midwest.

The latest data suggest this dry air may even try to push farther south.

"Boston and much of New England look even drier than they did a few days ago with any rain likely holding off until later in the day on Saturday or even Saturday night," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. Much of the rain may end up sliding south of Boston.

"Some steady rain should move into at least part of the New York City metro area during the day Saturday and could produce some localized ponding on roads and sidewalks as the heaviest moves in during Saturday night," DeVore said. Fallen leaves could compound that issue in New York City or anywhere it pours in the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic.

Despite the storm, it does not look as impactful as the rain around the same time over the past couple of weeks where flooding ensued, DeVore added.

There is a chance the dry air to the north pushes so far to the south to potentially keep the rain at bay around much of upstate New York. Should that rain push southward through the Hudson Valley, it may greatly limit the amount of rain around the New York City area.

Just as in the Midwest, south of the storm track where a wedge of warm air develops, thunderstorms are likely to rumble in portions of eastern Virginia and the Delmarva Peninsula. Some of the storms may be feisty at the local level with brief torrential downpours and locally gusty winds from Saturday afternoon to Saturday evening.

Steady rain will move away from the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts on Sunday.

November-like conditions to follow the storm

The dynamic, potent nature of this storm will generate some gusty winds during the rain, but more widespread wind is likely on the backside of the system as it departs.

Blustery conditions over the Midwest much of this weekend will spread to the Northeast as the storm begins to pull away on Sunday and continue into Monday. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will dip into the 50s and 40s at times during the day.

As winds blow in from Lake Michigan and chilly air arrives, Chicago may remain wet and cool through the weekend, DeVore said.

Elsewhere in much of the Midwest and in the Northeast, in the wake of the storm, the combination of chilly air high in the atmosphere, moisture from the Great Lakes and a southward dip in the jet stream will promote extensive clouds and periodic showers into early next week.

As a result, it will look and feel like the middle of November in a lot of locations from the Midwest to the Northeast following the storm.

Where it does rain with a stiff breeze, a blizzard of leaves will rain down, and autumn foliage may fail to rebound in some locations in the storm's wake. In areas where fall color was delayed, the wet conditions followed by cloudy and chilly weather may expedite the autumn splendor.

