Late-April chill to erase weekend warmth
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Apr. 23, 2022 1:52 PM EDT
Updated Apr. 23, 2022 1:52 PM EDT
Unseasonable warmth will spread across the eastern U.S. this weekend, and some cities could record their highest temperature of the year so far.
Mother nature has dished out weather from every season so far this month, from snow to severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more of the same can be expected for the final week of April.
Widespread temperatures in the 80s are forecast over the weekend in cities from the Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic I-95 corridor, while temperatures soar well into the 70s as far north as northern New York. Temperatures of this level are akin to late May or even June, and for some, will be the highest temperatures recorded since last fall.
However, a change in the weather pattern is expected to bring an end to the abnormal warmth, and leaving residents wondering what month it is.
A southward dip in the jet stream will be the main weather driver for a new wave of colder air expected by AccuWeather meteorologists in the coming days. This dip will first begin in the northern Plains and the Midwest on Monday, where cold air will filter in behind a potent storm bringing yet another round of snow to some of the region.
From Saturday to Monday, temperatures across the area are expected to drop more than 25 F degrees. A high temperature near 80 F in Chicago on Saturday is likely to drop to the middle 50s on Monday, while a high near 70 F on Saturday in Minneapolis is expected to fall to only 40 on Monday.
Low temperatures in these cities are forecast to drop near or below freezing by Monday night.
As the week progresses, this cool air is expected to shift eastward, bringing a noticeable drop in temperature across the Ohio Valley and the Northeast.
"Residents in the Northeast shouldn't put those winter jackets away just yet," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
On Wednesday, temperatures are likely to struggle to reach 50 F in places like Columbus, Ohio, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and land solidly in the 40s from Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Syracuse, New York.
Temperatures are likely to drop the most across the Northeast on Wednesday night, when readings are forecast to fall bellow freezing for places like Binghamton, New York, and Pittsburgh. Farther south, in Maryland, Baltimore could challenge a daily record low temperature Thursday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s.
In addition to the temperature swing being stark change for residents across the region, the temperatures expected across the Northeast midweek are more normal of late-March for most. However, temperatures are not expected to return to mid-winter levels.
Even in some cities along the Northeast coast that are likely to miss out on the summertime warmth over the weekend, afternoon temperatures are expected to fluctuate as the week progresses, including some of the I-95 corridor.
"Places like Boston and Hartford, Connecticut, can expect temperatures to bounce around from 60 F to perhaps only the upper 40s," explained Storm. The temperatures in New York City will likely have a similar fate, fluctuating in and around 60 degrees through midweek.
In Philadelphia, the temperature fluctuations will be more extreme, with temperatures spiking near 70 F on Tuesday before temperatures come crashing down into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
Farther south, across portions of the Tennessee Valley and the mid-Atlantic, the drop in temperature will also be noticeable, although not likely quite as extreme. By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures in cities like Nashville, Tennessee, and Raleigh, North Carolina, are expected to drop into the upper 60s, a level more normal of early April.
The wave of cooler air is also expected to bring some wet weather.
"Rain showers are forecast to push across the Great Lakes and Northeast Tuesday and Tuesday night, with another round on Wednesday," explained Storm.
The brisk, cold air pushing across the Great Lakes will also allow for snow to mix in with the rain as well, including in cities like Cleveland, Ohio to Buffalo and Syracuse, New York.
Snow is likely to be more prevalent in the higher elevations of northern New York and New England, according to Storm, including the Adirondack Mountains and in the Green and White Mountains.
Farther south across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and in southern New England, rain showers will spread across the region through Wednesday.
For those unimpressed of the return of the winter-like feel, a warmup is to return for the Midwest and the Northeast come early May. However, like previous warmups so far this spring, any surge of warm air is likely to be brief.
