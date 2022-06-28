Hundreds of record highs broken as Japan bakes under historic heat wave
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 28, 2022 12:29 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 28, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
In the midst of temperatures soaring in the upper 90s, the Japanese Meteorological Agency declared the rainy season over on June 27, the earliest since record-keeping began in 1951.
An unprecedented early-season heat wave in Japan has placed a significant strain on residents and the power grid alike over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say relief is on the way, but not before the region endures several more days of scorching conditions.
Since June 23, 263 record high temperatures have been shattered across the country, including more than half a dozen all-time record highs.
On Tuesday, June 28, the cities of Toyota, Katsunuma and Tajimi all set new high marks for June with highs of 100-102 degrees Fahrenheit (38-39 degrees Celsius).
In total, 37 million people in Tokyo and its surrounding suburbs have been asked to ration electricity and air conditioning amid the heat wave, according to CNN.
Workers sat in dimly lit offices in the country's capital early this week in an effort to conserve energy. Outside, pedestrians on the streets used umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun's intense rays, while others splashed through sprinklers to cool down.
Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive day that Tokyo experienced highs in excess of 95 F (35 C), a first for the month of June. Over 70 people were taken to city hospitals to be treated for heat-related illnesses, according to Reuters.
Even in the early stages of the heat wave, records were being shattered. Last Saturday, June 25, the city of Isesaki faced scorching conditions with a high of 104 F (40.2 C), setting a new country record for June. The hottest it had previously been during the month was 103.6 F (39.8 C) on June 24, 2011. National weather records date back to 1875.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"A strong area of high pressure at all levels of the atmosphere is responsible for the ongoing heat wave," AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls said.
The persistent high has allowed the heat to build up for days as conditions remain largely dry.
Experts point to a short rainy season as being a contributing factor to the early-season sizzle. Tokyo recorded its shortest rainy season since records of that annual meteorological event started being kept in 1951. The rainy season was officially pronounced over on June 27, which is three weeks shorter than average.
The strain on residents, visitors and infrastructure alike may have many wondering when any heat relief will arrive.
"The heat wave should hold through at least Friday as the high remains in control," Nicholls said, adding that there are indications of the heat wave breaking beyond that point.
"There can be some relief into southwest Japan on Saturday as moisture from a tropical rainstorm forming northwest of Palau lifts northward. There is the potential this feature can become a tropical storm near the Ryukyu Islands Friday or this weekend," Nicholls said.
Cooler, rainy weather is then expected to spread northeastward across the country during the early to middle part of next week, putting an official end to the intense heat.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Hundreds of record highs broken as Japan bakes under historic heat wave
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 28, 2022 12:29 PM EDT | Updated Jun. 28, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
In the midst of temperatures soaring in the upper 90s, the Japanese Meteorological Agency declared the rainy season over on June 27, the earliest since record-keeping began in 1951.
An unprecedented early-season heat wave in Japan has placed a significant strain on residents and the power grid alike over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say relief is on the way, but not before the region endures several more days of scorching conditions.
Since June 23, 263 record high temperatures have been shattered across the country, including more than half a dozen all-time record highs.
On Tuesday, June 28, the cities of Toyota, Katsunuma and Tajimi all set new high marks for June with highs of 100-102 degrees Fahrenheit (38-39 degrees Celsius).
In total, 37 million people in Tokyo and its surrounding suburbs have been asked to ration electricity and air conditioning amid the heat wave, according to CNN.
Workers sat in dimly lit offices in the country's capital early this week in an effort to conserve energy. Outside, pedestrians on the streets used umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun's intense rays, while others splashed through sprinklers to cool down.
Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive day that Tokyo experienced highs in excess of 95 F (35 C), a first for the month of June. Over 70 people were taken to city hospitals to be treated for heat-related illnesses, according to Reuters.
Even in the early stages of the heat wave, records were being shattered. Last Saturday, June 25, the city of Isesaki faced scorching conditions with a high of 104 F (40.2 C), setting a new country record for June. The hottest it had previously been during the month was 103.6 F (39.8 C) on June 24, 2011. National weather records date back to 1875.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
"A strong area of high pressure at all levels of the atmosphere is responsible for the ongoing heat wave," AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls said.
The persistent high has allowed the heat to build up for days as conditions remain largely dry.
Experts point to a short rainy season as being a contributing factor to the early-season sizzle. Tokyo recorded its shortest rainy season since records of that annual meteorological event started being kept in 1951. The rainy season was officially pronounced over on June 27, which is three weeks shorter than average.
The strain on residents, visitors and infrastructure alike may have many wondering when any heat relief will arrive.
"The heat wave should hold through at least Friday as the high remains in control," Nicholls said, adding that there are indications of the heat wave breaking beyond that point.
"There can be some relief into southwest Japan on Saturday as moisture from a tropical rainstorm forming northwest of Palau lifts northward. There is the potential this feature can become a tropical storm near the Ryukyu Islands Friday or this weekend," Nicholls said.
Cooler, rainy weather is then expected to spread northeastward across the country during the early to middle part of next week, putting an official end to the intense heat.
More to read:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo