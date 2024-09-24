How far north will Helene’s rain reach?

Tropical downpours from Helene will push well inland over the eastern United States, but only so far with some areas of the Northeast and Upper Midwest to have a dry weekend for outdoor activities and travel.

Copied

Moisture associated with tropical storms and hurricanes that make landfall in the southern United States often reaches more than 1,000 miles to the north and affects the Northeast and Great Lakes regions.

A large bubble of dry air limiting rainfall from the Upper Midwest to the interior of New England and the mid-Atlantic is still diverting most wet weather away from the regions. There have been some significant rain events in the past several days, but they have been small.

That same dry air is blocking Gulf of Mexico moisture from reaching the Canadian border and forcing storms in Canada to graze the northern tier of the U.S., greatly slowing the northward motion of southern storms.

Case in point with Helene's rain.

Helene, which is forecast to ramp up quickly to a major hurricane while accelerating northeastward over the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, will likely run into a wall over the interior South this weekend. The dividing line between Helene's moisture and mainly dry air will extend across portions of the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians and the lower mid-Atlantic.

Helene will slow down as it moves inland, making it highly unlikely that much rain will reach the northern and eastern Great Lakes, the upper mid-Atlantic and New England this weekend.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Some showers will reach Chicago, Detroit and perhaps Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., but not New York City and Boston, and probably not Buffalo, New York, and Philadelphia.

A non-tropical storm will shred some of Helene's moisture and sprinkle it over the western Great Lakes region. The same storm may also play a role in enhancing downpours well to the west of where Helene would typically bring rain. Those downpours may lead to flooding problems in parts of the Ozarks and Tennessee mountains.

Areas most likely to be dry the entire weekend will extend from much of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York through New England.

"This will truly be a great weekend weatherwise for the leaf peepers in New England and most of New York state," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said.

Only if the zone of high pressure weakens or the non-tropical storm in the Mississippi Valley shifts its position might Helen's drenching downpours take the highway through the Northeastern states.

With a few exceptions, temperatures in much of the Great Lakes and the Northeast will generally be within 5 degrees Fahrenheit of the historical average. Highs typically range from the mid-60s across the northern tier to within a few degrees of 80 over the lower parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.