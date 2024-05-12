Frequent rounds of rain to continue in Northeast through this week

Just as during Mother's Day weekend, it may be difficult to find two days in a row of dry weather in the Northeast through this week.

Finding a stretch of dry days may be a difficult, if not impossible, task in the northeastern United States through this week and perhaps into next, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A pattern will be in place where one weather system or another will produce extensive areas of clouds, showers, and, in some cases, hours of steady rain. Soon after one storm leaves with its clouds and lingering showers, a new storm will already be brewing in the Midwest with eyes for the Northeast hours to a day later.

"It certainly looks like most areas will not bunch two dry days in a row into next weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said.

That could spell big trouble for outdoor construction projects, such as painting and paving operations, as well as the planting and spraying of fields and ball games. Lawns may fail to thoroughly dry for cutting crews or days where a game of golf or lawn maintenance can occur will be limited.

Finding a window for a rain-free walk, jog or lunch outdoors could be a challenge.

Even though each storm swinging through will not bring widespread excessive rainfall, the frequency of the rain will have small streams running high, posing a challenge for fishing interests. Traveling over non-paved roads in the region may be a muddy mess.

The pattern will not bring rain all the time throughout the region.

"The two best bets for dry weather this week will be, number one, Monday and number two, Thursday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said, "Consider any breaks of dry weather a true bonus in this busy pattern."

A sizable and slow-moving storm system will affect the region from Tuesday to Wednesday of this week -- which may bring some of the wettest, more general rain of the week for the region.

"It may be tough to find a day where there are not some showers somewhere in the Northeast every day this week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson added, "There will be at least spotty showers over the northern tier of the Northeast on Monday and there is the chance of widely separated shower activity throughout the region on Thursday."

Another large storm system will eye the Northeast at the end of the week. While the arrival of that system may be delayed, indications are that it will rain in part of the region on Friday and much of the region on Saturday.

The pattern is so moist that fog may form overnight and linger into the first few hours of daylight. Typically, fog is a problem more common for the late summer and early autumn months.

"Until we get a decent bulge in the jet stream in the East, this annoying and busy pattern with systems with showers every day or every other day will continue. The same pattern will tend to keep heat at bay. There is no sign of either of those happening any time soon." Lundberg said.

Interests with short-term outdoor plans can utilize Minutcase®, which is an AccuWeather hour-by-hour forecast for a specific location designated by the user.

