Early spring storm to impact travel, outdoor plans from Chicago to NYC

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Spring has begun on a tranquil note across the Northeast, but several days of wet weather are in the forecast.

AccuWeather meteorologists say a potent storm will pivot into the northeastern United States this weekend and produce everything from drenching rain and severe thunderstorms to snow and gusty winds. The storm will foil some outdoor plans and hinder travel on the first full weekend of spring from the Great Lakes to the coastal Northeast.

This is the same storm that brought heavy rain and snow to California from Tuesday to Wednesday and will raise the risk of severe weather and flash flooding over the South Central states from Thursday night to Friday evening.

Following a warmup that will last into the end of the week in parts of the East, a wedge of chilly air will work its way southward into the Northeast Friday. This will set the stage for some drenching rain in many areas but also a dose of wintry precipitation over the northern tier from Friday night to Saturday night.

People living in or traveling to New York City Saturday will have some inclement weather to deal with.

"New York City will be raw, rainy and chilly from late Friday night through Saturday with temperatures no better than the 40s," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

Thanks to the rain, and a wind from the east flowing off the Atlantic Ocean, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be in the 30s F at times in the Big Apple during the first part of the weekend.

Minor flooding at times of high tide can occur as well in areas prone to taking on some water during stormy situations.

"Much of southern New England, including Boston, will also receive a chilly rain from the storm," DeVore said. "However, some areas not too far inland can expect at least a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain, with areas well inland seeing the potential for heavy, accumulating snow."

As of Wednesday morning, AccuWeather forecasters say the locations most likely to pick up at least a few inches or more of snow include northern Michigan and the Adirondacks in northeastern New York. Other locations that could receive some heavy snow include central and northern portions of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

In order for snow to fall and accumulate around Detroit, the storm would have to manufacture a great deal of its own cold air. Odds favor just rain from the storm around Detroit from Friday night to Saturday since the storm will track very close to the city with a wedge of warm air that tags along.

The storm may drift too far to the east to bring heavy precipitation to Chicago. However, just enough moisture and chilly air may linger to allow a cold rain and perhaps some wet snowflakes to develop for a time from Friday night to Saturday.

Farther south along the Atlantic Seaboard, showers and thunderstorms, mainly associated with the storm's cold front, will sweep eastward from Friday evening to Saturday. Some of the storms could become locally heavy and gusty.

AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to scrutinize the atmospheric setup and assess whether there could be some severe weather Saturday from Maryland and Virginia all the way south to Florida.

Because winds will blow from the east during part of the storm in the Northeast, rough seas will lead to minor coastal flooding at times of high tide Saturday from the upper mid-Atlantic to New England.

The strongest winds will end up being closer to the center of the storm as it travels from the Ohio Valley to the lower Great Lakes region Saturday. Winds between 40 and 50 mph will be common with peak gusts between 50 and 70 mph possible. Winds this strong can lead to sporadic tree damage, power outages and also create brief incidents of lakeshore flooding.

Due to the areas of rain, snow and gusty winds from the Great Lakes to the coastal Northeast, which will affect many of the major airport hubs from New York City, Boston and Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, Detroit and perhaps Chicago simultaneously, a large number of flight delays and some flight cancellations will be possible Saturday.

As the storm pivots northward into Canada later Saturday night and Sunday, blustery conditions will stick around as drier and chillier air sweeps across the Great Lakes, the Appalachians and then the Atlantic coast. Snow will wind down over northern New England during this time.

Conditions will be better for outdoor activities and travel Sunday as mild air from the Pacific and southern Plains is drawn in. Gusty winds should ease as the day progresses. High temperatures Sunday will range from the 30s F in northern New England and the upper Great Lakes to the 50s and 60s from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic coast.

