Dry spell persists across mid-Atlantic, ahead of late week warmup

Dry weather and rising temperatures are expected across much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, while some coastal locations in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic could face rough surf and rip currents from a nearby storm.

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When storms stall out over one part of the country and bright, dry weather dominates the forecast hundreds of miles away, atmospheric blocking may be at play. But what is that?

After a weekend of wet weather across much of New England, drier weather is slated to return this week. Meanwhile, the stretch of dry weather will persist through much of the week across the mid-Atlantic and interior Northeast.

Another storm to bring showers, thunderstorms

On the heels of a storm that brought raw and damp weather to much of New England to start off the weekend, another storm will drop out of Canada, keeping cooler conditions in place across the region.

As the storm moves through the area, showers will spread from parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec into much of New England. There can also be a small corridor of thunderstorms through Sunday night, some of which can bring small hail and gusty winds.

Dry spell to persist

The stretch of dry weather and lower humidity that many across the Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic have enjoyed over the weekend will persist through much of this week as an area of high pressure remains in control. Dry weather will also extend into New England starting Tuesday and may last through much of the week.

While many will take advantage of the dry spell, spending time outdoors, it can impact drought conditions across the mid-Atlantic.

"While short-term drought has been erased across the mid-Atlantic thanks to the rainfall throughout Memorial Day weekend and into the middle of last week, dry conditions through early June can quickly dry out the top layer of the soil," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said. "If drier weather largely persists into the middle of June, short-term flash drought could return."

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Watching a storm offshore

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring a storm that will swirl offshore near the Carolinas at midweek which could bring the next chance of rain across coastal locations in the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas.

A big factor in how much rain will occur will be dependent on how close to the coast the storm will be. If the storm stays farther to the east, away from the coast, much of the region will be dry. If the storm meanders closer to the coast, more rainfall can occur.

While any rainfall will be welcomed for many in this corridor as severe to extreme drought conditions persist, it likely won't be enough to result in much improvement.

"This area would need multiple inches of rain to see any notable improvement with long-term drought conditions." adds Merrill.

Along with the potential rainfall, the storm will also bring coastal hazards to much of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast coastline. Like the potential rainfall, the proximity to the coast will play a big factor in how much coastal flooding can occur. Regardless, there can still be rough surf and rip currents.

"As many start to flock to the beaches for summer vacations, individuals are urged to pay attention to rip current warning signs and only swim in areas with lifeguards on duty," adds AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny.

Warm up to end the week

As the week progresses, a warming trend is expected late week into next weekend with temperatures rising 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average for early June.

"Most metros will climb into the 80s by Thursday or Friday including in Philadelphia, New York City and Washington D.C.," Glenny said. "A few areas in the mid-Atlantic region may even approach the 90-degree mark by next weekend."



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