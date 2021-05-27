Some bad news: Dreary weather ahead for much of Memorial Day weekend
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated May. 27, 2021 1:51 PM EDT
A damp end to the week will disappoint many looking to get outdoors to start the Memorial Day weekend.
As millions of people will be traveling for Memorial Day weekend, with AAA predicting 60% more travelers this year compared to last, the weather has some not-so-nice plans of its own, especially in the northeastern United States, where a storm that AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking for over a week will pay a lengthy visit -- and spoil weather conditions for days.
The rain can cause delays or even dangers for motorists, especially as the volume of traffic on highways will trend upward as more people commute to work and venture out for long-awaited getaways, and the wet weather could also put a damper on beach plans, parades and barbecues.
As the storm moves along, rain will advance eastward and soak areas up to a few hundred miles north and south of I-80 in the Midwest into Friday night.
Midwest cities such as Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Des Moines, Iowa, and Columbus, Ohio, can expect a 24- to 48-hour period of wet weather into the end of the week. Rain is forecast to hold off in Ohio and much of southern Michigan and northern Indiana until Thursday night. However, precipitation should diminish by Saturday in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, and the weather will also dry out in Michigan and western Ohio in the same timeframe.
Folks in the Midwest will be fortunate in that the bulk of the eastward-moving storm will be gone in time for the majority of the Memorial Day weekend. That will not be the case for people from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and a portion of New England.
Poor weather conditions could put a damper on Friday and the holiday weekend for people with outdoor plans in the Northeast.
South of the storm track from the Ohio Valley to the lower part of the mid-Atlantic and across the Southern states, somewhat warmer conditions are in store late this week. This warmth can lead to locally heavy and gusty thunderstorms.
"After feeling like summer this past weekend in the Northeast with people flocking to the beaches, people will see a dramatic change with chilly conditions and rain at times," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.
Predicted temperatures alone will force many people spending time outdoors to trade shorts and short sleeves with jackets. High temperatures in the 80s and 90s from last weekend and more recently on Wednesday will be swapped with highs in the 50s and 60s in the Northeast. In some cases, temperatures in the cloudiest, rainiest spots over the mountains may struggle to climb out of the 40s.
"In less than 48 hours, conditions will have flipped from mid-August levels to early May or April in the Northeast from Wednesday to Friday," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno added.
For example, at Philadelphia, the temperature peaked at 92 with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the middle 90s on Wednesday amidst hazy sunshine and high humidity, but on Friday, the actual temperature is forecast to be no higher than 70 with RealFeel Temperatures in the 60s and perhaps even the 50s at times with rain.
There's even the chance that some wet snowflakes can mix in at times over the higher elevations of upstate New York at the start of the weekend.
"Low clouds with rain and drizzle or misty conditions are anticipated from the I-99 and I-81 corridors to southern New England and much of the mid-Atlantic coast from Friday to Saturday and at least part of Sunday," DeVore said.
The first round of precipitation from the storm Friday to Saturday may be the heaviest rainfall.
"I think areas from the New York Thruway to much of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the New York City area will pick up between 1 inch and 1.50 inches of rain from the storm from Friday to Saturday," Rayno said.
Conditions at the beach could be rather nasty for much of the first unofficial holiday weekend of the summer due to a raw wind from the northeast. The persistent onshore flow will create locally rough surf conditions and strong, frequent rip currents in addition to episodes of rain and drizzle.
High temperatures on Saturday are forecast to range from 56 at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to 57 at Montauk, New York, 65 at Cape May, New Jersey, and 67 at Ocean City, Maryland. Conditions may not be much warmer on Sunday and may even be a bit cooler from the New Jersey beaches to the Virginia capes.
Ocean water temperatures during Memorial Day weekend are traditionally not warm, and this weekend will be no exception.
Surf temperatures will range from the 50s in eastern New England to the 60s along much of the mid-Atlantic coast. At these low temperatures, cold water shock is a real concern, and those venturing in the water should do so with extreme caution, avoid swimming alone and keep water encounters brief.
Fog may shroud the ridges at times in the Northeast from Friday to Saturday. Areas of fog, wet conditions combined with extra traffic for the holiday weekend can create especially hazardous conditions on the highways in the region.
During the first part of the holiday weekend, misty conditions and a low clouds ceiling can lead to airline delays at major and smaller regional hubs at at time when air travel is increasing with the easing up of COVID-19 restrictions.
"Low clouds, spotty rain and drizzle are likely to linger at least in part of the mid-Atlantic on Sunday," Rayno said.
Similar cloudy, misty conditions are likely farther west across portions of the central Appalachians and along the southern coast of New England on Sunday.
Those camping, despite the upcoming wet and unsettled conditions, should have waterproofing in mind and extra blankets to keep warm at night.
But, there is some hope for the holiday itself on Monday over a large part of the region.
"Memorial Day is likely to flip from cloudy and cool to bright and beautiful for the central Appalachians and even much of the mid-Atlantic coast," Rayno said.
"A general rule in late May is that when the sun is out, temperatures generally recover to average levels," Rayno added.
This means that temperatures are likely to recover to the 70s in most areas that will experience highs in the 50s and 60s much of the weekend.
"While Monday may be the best of the three days over much of the Northeast states, that is not likely to be the case in much of New England and eastern Long Island," DeVore said.
The storm system is likely to take a turn to the north on Monday, AccuWeather forecasters, who had been warning about the potential for days, say.
Conditions are likely to be cloudy with rain and drizzle for at least part of Memorial Day in New England. The weather in Boston on Memorial Day could be worse than any of the days of the extended weekend.
However, the storm putting a damper on the holiday weekend will bring some benefits along its path, too. It delivered much-needed rain to parts of Montana, the Dakotas, northern Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin into Thursday morning. Before the storm arrived, the region was in the grips of conditions that ranged from abnormally dry, which is one step down from moderate drought, to exceptional drought, the highest level of concern on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale.
A thorough soaking will also be welcome news, in some respects, for communities farther to the east in the Midwest and even the Northeast, where pockets of abnormally dry conditions to severe drought exist, in the coming days.
The Northeast will not be the only part of the U.S. that may face unsettled and unfavorable outdoor weather conditions this weekend.
South Florida is likely to settle into its summer routine of morning showers on the Atlantic coast and afternoon thunderstorms over the central counties and Gulf coast as the long holiday weekend progresses.
Farther west, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to frequent areas of the High Plains and to the eastern slopes of the Rockies on Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day, including the cities Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado. However, despite the risk of some wet weather, all-day rain is not anticipated on any of the days in the region.
Most areas west of the Rockies are expected to be dry with building heat over the weekend. Ongoing and increasing drought along with the hot conditions will lead to an elevated wildfire threat. People venturing outdoors are being urged by AccuWeather forecasters to take precautions to prevent blazes such as using caution when grilling and heeding all official warnings, including any around campfires.
