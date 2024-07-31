Downpours to drench Northeast this weekend, trigger travel troubles

Those with outdoor plans or travel in the northeastern United States may face problems as downpours and thunderstorms once again ramp up in the region.

From the Dakotas to the Carolinas, severe storms brought lightning, hail, pouring rain and strong winds from July 29-30.

Weather systems are teaming up for what may be a bad weekend for outdoor activities and travel in the northeastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A dip in the jet stream, a storm and tropical moisture will combine to deliver rounds of showers and thunderstorms to much of the region beginning on Friday and lasting into at least Sunday.

"People should expect some travel delays, especially at the major airports and flights that connect in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. Ground stops may be issued as storms erupt and approach the airports.

"There is the likelihood of slow-moving and repeating thunderstorms along the busy Interstate 95 corridor and other major highways in the region, which may lead to areas of flash flooding and even some road detours in low-lying exposed areas," Anderson added.

Some of the thunderstorms will intensify during the afternoon and evening, when downpours, locally gusty winds and lightning may be most common. Hail may also occur in stronger storms. However, some of the downpours and storms will occur late at night and into the morning hours.

Sudden storms could quickly churn up area lakes and bays with the threat of lightning strikes for those caught outdoors.

"Often during the summer, thunderstorms tend to wait until the end of the day or at night before reaching the beaches. With this setup, storms could occur anytime, especially Saturday into Sunday, which will keep many off the beach," Anderson said.

For some areas, the rainfall will be beneficial, especially across Virginia and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey where there is ongoing drought.

Depending on the movement of a tropical rainstorm in the Caribbean that could strengthen into a tropical storm or hurricane and track up near the Atlantic coast next week, a corridor of heavy rain may continue over the mid-Atlantic and New England region.

This potential ongoing downpour zone would occur near the boundary of tropical air near the coast and slightly less humid air well inland.

