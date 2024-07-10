Downpours to douse US East Coast in wake of Beryl

As Beryl drenches the northern tier of the Northeast into Thursday, budding downpours along the Atlantic coast, that can lead to flash flooding, may be joined by new tropical area of interest into this weekend.

Tornadoes occurred in southern Indiana, including Mount Vernon, on July 9. Flying debris and building damage were reported.

The main thrust of Tropical Rainstorm Beryl's downpours beyond Wednesday will focus on northern New England and the St. Lawrence Valley before dissolving over southeastern Canada. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say downpours will erupt in the wake of Beryl's along part of the Atlantic Seaboard into this weekend.

Beryl will continue to move steadily along into the end of the week but will meet its demise over cooler air in eastern Canada.

Before its exit, the tropical rainstorm will unload locally heavy rain that can trigger flash flooding from northern New York to northern New England into Thursday night. A general 1-4 inches of rain will fall in this zone with local amounts of 4-8 inches from the Adirondacks to the mountains in northwestern Maine.

"In some locations of the northern tier, rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour will occur and much of the total rainfall from Beryl may fall in six to eight hours," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said, "Hence the concern for flash flooding."

South of the heavy rain zone, locally severe thunderstorms will erupt with unusually windy conditions in some areas in the central Appalachians and the eastern Great Lakes. A few of the strongest storms will carry the risk of a brief tornado.

Along with Beryl's impacts, new tropical moisture along the Atlantic coast will fuel bursts of rain that can lead to flash flooding, especially along much of the Interstate 95 corridor, late this week and into the weekend.

A ribbon of tropical downpours will occur along the western edge of high pressure near Bermuda. This downpour zone will crescendo into Friday before diminishing and exiting slowly on Saturday.

The initial zone of downpours will focus on eastern North Carolina on Thursday, with some extending southward to Florida and northward to Virginia and Delmarva.

"Holding off the downpours farther north over the mid-Atlantic and New England will be a press of drier air on the back side of Beryl," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombeck said, "Some people over the central Appalachians and to the I-95 metro areas of New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, D.C., may notice a slight drop in humidity levels on Thursday because of this."

But that drying trend will likely only be temporary.

Humidity levels will rise again on Friday, which will pave the way for downpours in the Carolinas to expand northward into the mid-Atlantic and southern New England on Friday, Dombek explained.

Intertwined with the downpours will be a tropical low-pressure area that will be forced to the Carolina coast on Friday then ride northward along the mid-Atlantic coast Friday night and then the southern New England coast on Saturday.

The chance of the low-pressure area to develop into a tropical depression or named tropical storm before it reaches the coast at the end of the week is low.

Regardless of development, it will further enhance downpours along the Atlantic coast, AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said. The risk of development may continue farther to the north along the Atlantic coast on Saturday since the system will likely fail to move inland.

A general 1-2 inches of rain will fall without the tropical low's influence, but where it becomes involved, local amounts of 4-6 inches can occur in 24 hours or less. Motorists should expect slowdowns on the highways due to torrential downpours and ponding in some cases on Friday and Friday night along the mid-Atlantic coast, back to portions of I-95. Street flooding can occur where the heaviest downpours linger for a couple of hours.

Because of this system's proximity to the coast, it can create breezy conditions and roughen up the surf. Where rain falls much of the day on Friday, daytime temperatures will range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s F.

By Saturday, the low-pressure area will cross southern New England thenmove out to sea. In the wake of this system, the rain will end, and humidity levels are likely to lower a bit once again.

A busy pattern next week will result in pockets of showers and thunderstorms in the Eastern states with one or more large complexes of thunderstorms from the Midwest rolling in.

Rain is needed for many in East

Any non-flooding rainfall would be welcomed in the mid-Atlantic, Piedmont and central and southern Appalachians, where drought conditions continue to expand. However, much of Beryl’s rain will hug the northern tier, and the coastal downpours will not reach well inland.

For one example of many, the Lynchburg, Virginia, area has received only 0.62 of an inch of rain since June 1, compared to a historical average of nearly 5 inches.

The sun’s intensity at this time of year evaporates a considerable amount of moisture from the topsoil daily. The lack of rain during this typically hot and high-moisture-demand time of year affects agriculture from parts of Georgia and Alabama to Maryland, southern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

