Blistering heat wave to have interior West searing into second week of June

Millions across the West will bake under intense June sunshine as the hottest weather since last summer builds over the region into the weekend.

Record-breaking heat is gripping the Southwest this week.

The first widespread major heat wave of the year will bake many areas of the interior West with triple-digit temperatures this weekend and into next week. AccuWeather meteorologists continue to remind people of the danger of wildfires and the risk of lightning as thunderstorms erupt over some of the region's mountain ranges.

A bulge in the jet stream in the western United States, combined with a storm just offshore over the Pacific Ocean, will pump temperatures to their highest levels since last summer from interior locations of California and Oregon to the Rockies, encompassing nearly a dozen states.

In most areas, the peak of the heat will occur from Thursday to Friday, but parts of the Great Basin may experience surging temperatures on Saturday. Daily record-high temperatures will be challenged and toppled in cities such as Sacramento, Redding and Fresno, California; Las Vegas, Reno and Ely, Nevada; and Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff, Arizona. The extreme heat will also be felt in portions of Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Oregon and New Mexico.

Intense June sunshine will negate the dry air effects and push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to extremely dangerous levels each day.

The notoriously hot cities of Las Vegas and Phoenix will have high temperatures on multiple days in the neighborhood of 110 F. However, even in these sizzling summertime cities, the temperature is 10-15 degrees above the historical average for June.

Salt Lake City will have multiple days with highs in the 90s through Sunday. Boise, Idaho, can expect highs in the 90s through at least Tuesday, and the temperature could make a run at the 100-degree mark Saturday when the record is 101, set in 2016.

Death Valley may even crack the 120-degree mark for the first time this year, a level of heat not usually experienced in the hottest place in North America until June 24.

A light breeze from the Pacific Ocean, known as a marine layer, will help to keep the big heat away from the beaches and coastal cities, including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, Oregon. For example, highs in downtown Los Angeles will generally be in the 70s right into early next week.

This weekend, the jet stream will shuffle around as a storm drops southward from the Canadian Prairies to the North Central states. In addition to trimming daily highs back just a bit in many areas of the interior West, the cooler air at the level where jet streams fly can trigger pop-up thunderstorms.

Cooler air will push southward along the eastern slopes to the Continental Divide this weekend. For example, in Denver, following temperatures surging into the 90s on Friday, a sweep of cooler air will result in highs in the 70s over the weekend.

Most thunderstorms will occur over the ridges in the Rockies and the Wasatch Range. As the storm from the Pacific Ocean inches eastward, some storms will also erupt in the Cascades and Sierra Nevada. A smaller number of storms may wander out of the mountains and onto the valleys and basins.

The thunderstorm activity—most notably, lightning strikes—will affect hikers who venture into the mountains. Anyone above the treeline or in open areas will be at the greatest risk of being struck by lightning. The safest method is to start early and head down the mountain by noontime.

The storms should avoid the desert locations and arid canyons, which are most prone to flash floods farther along in the summertime.

Lightning strikes will also raise the risk of wildfires, especially in grassy areas. Much of the tree canopy is green and lush so far this year due to the ample rain and mountain snow that fell, which was able to penetrate deep into the ground. The topsoil and grass tend to dry quickly in heat and can easily be ignited by lightning or open flames, hot exhaust and power equipment.

As of Wednesday morning, at least half a dozen major wildfires were burning over California alone, consuming more than 16,000 acres, according to CalFire. The largest fire of the season so far—the Corral Fire—had burned more than 14,100 acres but was 94% contained.

Temperatures will fluctuate west of the Rockies this weekend but may surge again early next week before trending downward more significantly later next week.



