'Atmospheric river' will raise the risk of flooding in the Pacific Northwest into next week

The blows will keep on coming for the already saturated region, as two additional storms are predicted to unleash torrents of rain. Seattle and Portland will pick up the heaviest rain yet.

A winterlike pattern will usher several plumes of moisture into the Northwest through the weekend, resulting in disruptions to outdoor plans and the risk of flooding.

A bout of wet weather in the Pacific Northwest earlier this week was just the beginning, as AccuWeather meteorologists say two more storms being carried ashore amid an "atmospheric river" will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region into next week.

The rain, expected to tally several additional inches in rain gauges across portions of California, Oregon and Washington through Tuesday, could lead to a total amount of around a foot in some areas when factoring in what has already fallen since Wednesday. The repeated downpours can slow travel and cause flooding on streets and streams.

Combined with localized strong, gusty winds, the storms will no doubt ruin some outdoor plans, but the stormy forecast isn't all bad news. A long-standing and severe drought across western Oregon and Washington may all but come to an end in some areas thanks to the repeated rounds of rain.

No rest for the waterlogged, with two more storms expected

Earlier this week, the first in a series of storms moved ashore in the Pacific Northwest from Wednesday into Thursday, as accurately predicted by AccuWeather. Rain, heavy at times, soaked the coast and the Interstate 5 corridor from northwestern California north to Washington, bringing 1 to locally 5 inches of rain, along with gusty winds.

The wet weather came after a nearly week-long break from precipitation in the region that followed the season's first significant snow in the mountains of the Cascades and northern Rockies. This time around, snow levels in the Cascades were very high—above pass levels—owing to the milder Pacific air moving in with the storm.

Two more storms are on the way along the atmospheric river, a flow of deep atmospheric moisture off the Pacific that brings multiple rounds of heavy precipitation. The first will move through from Friday night into Saturday, and another will occur Sunday night through early Tuesday. Unlike the period between the first and second storms when it was primarily dry to end the week, showers can linger and bridge the gap between the second and third storms on Sunday.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the rain amounts from the subsequent two storms can be even heavier than from the first, including in the major cities of Portland and Seattle.

"The bulk of the rain from this storm train will come during the next two systems that roll ashore this weekend and early next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "Some locations will get totally drenched by 4-8 inches of rain, with local amounts of a foot."

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ from the three storms over the course of six days is an astounding 15 inches. Rainfall of that magnitude, and even below it, would cause flooding issues.

"In some cases, enough rain may fall to lead to flash flooding of small streams, as well as mud and other debris flows," added Sosnowski. "Some of the short-run rivers that flow out of the Olympics and western slopes of the Cascades will rise significantly and swiftly."

In addition to the soggy weather, damaging winds will be possible in parts of the region. Wind advisories and high wind warnings were issued by the National Weather Service for the storm rolling in to start the weekend for the northern Oregon and Washington coastlines, as well as a portion of south-central Oregon and Northern California. Winds can gust as high as 60 mph there, threatening to bring down trees and make driving larger, high-profile vehicles more difficult.

Snow levels in the Cascades will remain very high for both storms, above the elevation where cars drive and most people reside.

A silver lining: Drought relief

Due to a lack of moisture-packed storms, parts of the Northwest have been dealing with drought conditions for months now. AccuWeather meteorologists believe that the storm train moving through the region can go a long way in helping to alleviate that drought into November.

"One of the effects of the storms will be to hack away at the drought that has been building in the region since early in the summer," said Sosnowski. "In some cases, that drought may be wiped out by the next Drought Monitor report that comes out next week, or the following update mid-month."

The U.S. Drought Monitor, the official interagency source for where drought conditions currently exist across the country, reported severe to extreme drought (levels 2-3 on a 4-point scale) over a large portion of the Northwest in their latest update released on Nov. 2. Drought of that magnitude was reported in nearly 36 percent of Washington nearly 19 percent of Oregon. Additionally, about 70-80 percent of land in both states was considered abnormally dry.

The most dire drought conditions were centered precisely in the areas expected to see the heaviest rain with the current atmospheric river event: the coast and the upsloping hills and mountains of the Olympic and Cascade ranges.

Beyond the current round of storminess, an extended dry period can return to the region for the middle and end of the new week, as the storm track is expected to shift offshore. However, it is not out of the question that by the end of next week and the following weekend, a few of those storms can try to make it back on shore.

