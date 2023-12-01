Atmospheric river to unleash month’s worth of rain in Pacific Northwest

A stretch of stormy weather is underway across the Northwest that could trigger avalanches, widespread travel disruptions and flooding rainfall into next week.

Copied

Dry weather will be hard to come by in the Northwest over the next week as a parade of storms sends multiple rounds of rain and mountain snow to the region.

It will be a wet and snowy start to December across the Northwest as the region remains the focal point for a series of storms featuring a month's worth of rain and feet of mountain snow.

A flow of moisture from the Pacific Ocean known as an atmospheric river will send a nearly continuous barrage of storms into the Northwest into next week, increasing the risk of flooding in the lower elevations while snow could clog mountain passes, leading to travel disruptions throughout the region.

The train of storms will continue to spread rain across western Oregon and Washington into northwestern California into next week. Cities across the region including Portland and Eugene, Oregon, and Seattle can record multiple inches of rain through Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be the highest along the coast and in the coastal mountain ranges where upwards of a foot of rain can occur in some areas.

From Friday through Thursday, the rainfall total in Portland could approach or surpass the historical average rainfall for the entire month, which is 5.77 inches.

Repeated rounds of heavy rain can cause travel disruptions across the region, including the Interstate 5 corridor, where ponding on roadways and reduced visibility are likely. Flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas can also occur as a result of heavy rainfall. Individuals are urged to use caution and avoid any flooded areas.

As the first push of storms comes ashore into this weekend, cold air will be in place promoting accumulating snow that may require a yardstick to measure. Snow levels can even drop as low as 2,000 feet at times through Saturday in the Cascades leading to multiple feet of snow in passes including Willamette, Santiam, White and Snoqualmie passes.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Warmer air will accompany the next round of storms coming ashore on Sunday, allowing snow levels to rise significantly and causing snow to transition to rain. The combination of warmer air and rainfall will cause any snow on the ground in the Cascades and Olympics to melt suddenly, adding to the flooding concerns across the region.

"As snow levels rise considerably during the train of storms, there is a high risk of flooding along the small streams and short-run rivers that extend out of the Cascades and the Olympics," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Along with the flooding risk, heavy rain falling in the mountains amid rising temperatures could cause the snowpack on steep mountain slopes to become more unstable, increasing the risk of avalanches. Individuals planning to spend time outdoors in the high country of the Northwest are urged to use extreme caution and consider delaying any activities until conditions improve.

Gusty winds along the Pacific coast can accompany the upcoming storms with gusts ranging between 40 and 60 mph. Winds of this magnitude can cause any outdoor furniture or holiday decorations to be tossed around as well as impact travel for high-profile vehicles.

Toward the end of next week, forecasters say that the pattern may change, which could bring an end to the parade of storms and usher in drier conditions across the region.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.