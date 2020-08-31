Weather News
Tropical Storm Nana develops, sets yet another Atlantic record
The strengthening storm will plow toward Central America, posing dangers of flash flooding and mudslides.
2 children remain missing after floodwaters swept away mother's car in North Carolina
Four boats were lost and one was capsized amid harrowing nighttime rescue efforts as several others were saved amid flooding statewide.
South Korea and Japan brace for Maysak, the strongest typhoon of 2020
After battering Japan's Ryukyu Islands on Tuesday, the dangerous typhoon is now preparing to make a record-setting landfall on the Korean Peninsula. And the storm is not alone in the West Pacific.
3-year-old girl's terrifying kite mishap in gusty winds caught on video
Spectators oooh'd and ahhh'd, but those happy cheers abruptly turned to screams of horror as they realized what was unfolding. The incident was caught on camera, including the girl's safe return to the ground.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Developmental COVID vaccine trial hits snag
Plus, another country has topped the 1 million case mark, and one state just extended its COVID-19 emergency declaration until February 2021.
AccuWeather School: Use birthday candles to explain hurricanes
Something as simple as birthday candles can help kids understand one of the key ingredients needed for a hurricane to develop and strengthen.
News / Weather Forecasts
Another round of record heat set to roast the West
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 2, 2020 6:58 AM
A dark shelf cloud hovered above Sun City West, Arizona, during severe weather on Aug. 30.
Following what has already been a hot summer in the much of the West, yet another surge of heat will take aim at the region late this week and right into the weekend.
"The heat will build again this weekend as high pressure strengthens across the Great Basin," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz. "Unlike some of the hot stretches of weather back in August, this round may be particularly hot for Southern California."
Oftentimes, the beaches are a place to go to escape the heat. This time around is likely to be different.
"Part of the reason for this is a more dominant offshore flow, which will limit the cooling effects of the Pacific Ocean for areas like the Los Angeles Basin," Benz said.
Temperatures are likely to exceed 100 F in downtown Los Angeles both days this weekend. Even at the coast, 90s are expected.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"The magnitude of the heat is quite significant and can lead to record temperatures, potentially for several days in some areas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
Residents and visitors alike will need to remember to try to restrict any strenuous activities to the early morning or the evening. Also, anyone who must be out during the heat of the day should stay hydrated and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
Since areas of high pressure lead to sinking air, this limits the ability for the air to rise and produce clouds. Therefore, the monsoon that has already been lacking will continue that trend this weekend.
"This high will limit monsoonal moisture from getting to the region," Douty said. "As a result, widespread dry weather can be expected, which can worsen the ongoing drought and enhance the risk for wildfires."
By early next week, a big change could be in store in some of the West. For example, after a forecast record high of 95 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday in Casper, Wyoming, it is not out of the question that the city will have its first snowflakes by Monday or Monday night.
Related:
However, excessive heat is likely to continue from Washington to Oregon to California, well into next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo