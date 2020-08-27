Disaster unfolds in Louisiana after direct hit by Hurricane Laura

Laura, packing 150-mph winds at the time of landfall, was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit Louisiana. On Thursday, at least six deaths were blamed on the storm and a massive chemical fire had broken out.

Laura's final stretch: Once powerful hurricane could get a second wind

Forecasters expect Laura to weaken to a tropical rainstorm prior to hitting the eastern United States, but are not ruling out the possibility that it could restrengthen again over the Atlantic.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Hospital wedding held for COVID-19 patient on life-support

A 42-year-old man had to postpone his wedding after coming down with the coronavirus, but hospital staff made sure the wedding happened, and what's happened since -- well, it's the story you need right now.