Weather News
Disaster unfolds in Louisiana after direct hit by Hurricane Laura
Laura, packing 150-mph winds at the time of landfall, was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit Louisiana. On Thursday, at least six deaths were blamed on the storm and a massive chemical fire had broken out.
Laura's final stretch: Once powerful hurricane could get a second wind
Forecasters expect Laura to weaken to a tropical rainstorm prior to hitting the eastern United States, but are not ruling out the possibility that it could restrengthen again over the Atlantic.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Hospital wedding held for COVID-19 patient on life-support
A 42-year-old man had to postpone his wedding after coming down with the coronavirus, but hospital staff made sure the wedding happened, and what's happened since -- well, it's the story you need right now.
Survivors of Hurricane Laura tell their stories
While many evacuated ahead of the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in southwestern Louisiana, a handful of the residents who had stayed shared their stories with AccuWeather.
How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes
In event of an extended power outage following severe weather, having a generator at home can be a huge advantage. But if used improperly, the devices can seriously harm or kill unsuspecting families.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Your car's tires don't protect you from lightning!
Why are you generally safe from lightning in a car? Some people may think that it’s the rubber tires, but that’s not the right answer. Find out the real answer as AccuWeather Summer Camp dispels this lightning myth.
News / Weather Blogs
The last hot spell of August 2020 will be chased from the Northeast this weekend
Published Aug. 28, 2020 3:37 AM
A strong southwesterly flow of hot humid air is spreading across the Middle Atlantic states and parts to New England. A cold front from the northwest and remaining moisture from Laura will cause areas of showers and thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic states and parts of New England as we close out the week and go into the weekend. Even though Laura is much weaker wind-wise than it was when it blasted ashore in Louisiana Wednesday, it still poses a flood threat.
This radar is from 4:40 p.m. Thursday. The thick area of thunderstorms covering eastern Lake Erie and parts of western New York had been traveling southeastward a good part of the day, but the line that formed between Pittsburgh and Erie and extended into north-central Pennsylvania had just recently formed. Let's see what it looked like a few hours later.
It appears that the northern area of storms has mostly fallen apart while the southern area has strengthened. You can see it extending from southwestern Pennsylvania over to just north of Hagerstown, Maryland, and then into the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania and from there across North Jersey and over to Connecticut.
As our storm departed the sky it took on a yellow glow. In the picture below you might think that the sun was out, but it was actually cloudy overhead with the yellow coloring. What really stood out was the yellowish color of the parched grass in the front yard. On most days recently it simply looked like straw.
The picture below shows the cloud pattern across the United States and adjacent Canada as of late Thursday.
At least some of the moisture from Laura will feed into the cold frontal system that will come through the East this weekend. The following two maps are forecasts for 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday EDT.
On the map for Saturday it appears the weather will be favorable for outdoor activities, at least in the morning and midday hours, from eastern Pennsylvania into New England. The second map shows the precipitation in the six hours ending at 2 p.m. Sunday. Perhaps a little clearing can occur west to east after that, but there are no assurances.
A high pressure area is likely to build into the Midwest for Monday and Tuesday. Days will be moderately warm and nights will be slumberable. Later next week a southwesterly flow of warm and increasingly humid air will move into the Northeast. Showers and thunderstorms will break out as the next cold front approaches from the northwest. If that timing is correct, it will become cooler for Labor Day.Report a Typo