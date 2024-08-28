Tire explosion kills 2, injures 1 at Delta maintenance site in Atlanta

Copied

Delta TechOps is located at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and provides maintenance and repair services for Delta Air Line's air fleet (pictured 2007). On Tuesday morning, a likely tire explosion killed two Delta Air Lines employees and injured another at the maintenance center in Atlanta. (File Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo)

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A likely tire explosion killed two Delta Air Lines employees and injured another at the Delta Technical Operations center in Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Delta TechOps is located at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and provides maintenance and repair services for Delta's air fleet.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility," Delta officials said in a statement to NBC News.

"We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

Delta officials and local authorities are investigating the incident and did not say if the wheel was mounted to a particular type of aircraft.

"Three TechOps team members were involved in an accident that took place early this morning in Atlanta TOC 3, Dept. 391 -- Wheel & Brake Shop," Delta TechOps president John Laughter said in a note to employees.

"Tragically, two of our team members involved passed away and one other team member was seriously injured," Laughter said. "We are extending our full support to their families at this difficult time and conducting an investigation to determine what happened."

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers represents the two dead and one injured Delta worker and said a tire explosion caused the deaths and injury.

"As a union dedicated to the well-being and safety of our members and the broader community, we will offer our resources to all those impacted by this tragic event," IAM officials said in a prepared statement.

"We stand in unity with Delta workers during this difficult time and we call on Delta and the relevant authorities to quickly launch a thorough investigation into how this happened."

The IAM represents about 600,000 active and retired workers in the aerospace and airlines industries and many other industries.