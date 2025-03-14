Passengers evacuate burning plane at Denver airport

According to the Denver International Airport, no injuries were reported from a fire on an American Airlines plane that produced smoke visible to people inside the airport.

March 13 (UPI) -- Dozens of panicked passengers fled an American Airlines plane at Denver International airport after it erupted into flames Friday, local news outlets reported.

"Passengers were evacuated and the slides were deployed," the airport said as reported by local media.

An evacuated passenger on the wing posted a video on social media.

They stood on the wing of flight 4012 amid the smoke as emergency crews worked to extinguish the flames while the aircraft was parked at Terminal C's Gate 38. The plane had just arrived in Denver from Colorado Springs.

The airport said the fire had been extinguished by 6:15 p.m. MDT and that no injuries were reported.

