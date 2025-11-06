Partial airspace reduction planned if government shutdown continues

The Federal Aviation Administration said 13,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay during the shutdown, and about half of all major airports are experiencing staffing shortages.

Copied

Air traffic will be lowered by 10% at 40 major U.S. airports on Friday if the federal government shutdown continues, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo)

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department plans to reduce flights by 10% at 40 airports amid the ongoing government shutdown as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the pending flight reductions during a Wednesday news conference, but did not say which airports will be affected, CNBC reported.

The flight reductions will take effect Friday morning and are intended to improve safety as air traffic controllers and other essential staff miss work while not being paid as the government shutdown extended to a record 36 days Wednesday.

"If you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos," Duffy warned on Tuesday, as reported by ABC News.

"You will see mass flight delays," he said. "You'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace because we just cannot manage it because we don't have air traffic controllers."

The Federal Aviation Administration said 13,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay during the shutdown, and about half of all major airports are experiencing staffing shortages.

Duffy said the problem gets worse every day that the federal government remains shut and forces air traffic controllers and others to decide between showing up for work that won't pay on time or earning money elsewhere.

The Transportation secretary on Oct. 9 suggested air traffic controllers and others who don't show up for work might lose their jobs, but Duffy since has said that won't happen.

Instead of being fired, they need to be paid and supported, Duffy said while appearing on CBS's Face the Nation program Sunday.