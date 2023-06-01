Over 50% of Spirit Airlines flights experience delays after technical issues with its website, app and airport kiosks

About 370 flights were impacted, frustrating many passengers who had to wait several hours to reach their destinations.

A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Florida. The airline experienced significant delays on Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

(CNN) — Over 50% of Spirit Airlines flights were delayed Thursday, according to FlightAware, after technical issues with the airline’s website, app and airport kiosks, but the airline says the problems have been resolved.

Spirit Airlines announced the technical issues before 9 a.m. A little after noon, 372 Spirit flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

“We are currently experiencing technical issues,” the airline said. “Spirit.com, the Spirit Airlines app and our airport kiosks are currently unavailable at this time. We anticipate longer than usual lines at the airport so please plan on arriving early.”

The airline directed customers to the FlightAware site for status information.

One passenger, Brian Holland, told CNN he waited for over two hours for his Spirit Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Nashville to take off before he was told to deboard the plane.

Another passenger, Robert Kraft, also waited an hour for his flight to Orlando to take off from Maryland, before being asked to deplane due to the delays, Kraft told CNN.

“We have resolved a network issue between third party services that affected our website, mobile app and some internal applications,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement. “We apologize for any delays and inconvenience, and we’re now working our way back to normal operations.”

