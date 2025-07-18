More than 140 people sickened by stomach bug on this popular cruise

The CDC is investigating what caused the gastrointestinal outbreak aboard the popular cruise line.

A Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas cruise ship while docked at the CocoCay port where people can enjoy the private beach, food, drinks, and activities. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship sickened more than 140 people during a weeklong voyage from Los Angeles to Mexico, U.S. health officials confirmed.

According to a press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 134 of the ship’s 3,914 passengers and seven of its 1,266 crew members reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness during the cruise, which ran from July 4 to July 11 aboard the Navigator of the Seas.

The CDC said the main symptoms included diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps. The specific cause of the outbreak has not yet been identified.

In response to the outbreak, Royal Caribbean implemented heightened cleaning protocols, isolated sick passengers and crew to their cabins and consulted with the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP). The CDC remotely monitored the response, reviewing sanitation procedures and illness reporting during the voyage.

“The health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit are our top priority,” a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Group told USA TODAY. “We implement rigorous cleaning procedures, many of which far exceed public health guidelines.”

This is the 18th gastrointestinal outbreak on a cruise ship to meet CDC public notification thresholds in 2025, matching the number of outbreaks reported in all of 2024.

Although gastrointestinal illnesses like norovirus are often associated with cruise travel, the CDC emphasizes that ships account for just 1% of all norovirus outbreaks in the United States. The virus is highly contagious and spreads easily in enclosed, high-traffic environments such as cruise ships, nursing homes, schools and daycares.