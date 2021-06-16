How to keep your beach umbrella from flying away this summer
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 16, 2021 4:04 PM EDT
Yellow Beach umbrella and deck chairs on the beach on a clear day on South Beach, Miami. (Getty Images)
As summer nears, many are flocking to the beaches in search of a sunny, sandy respite. However, an improperly secured beach umbrella could put a wrench in your tanning plans.
Umbrella injuries send about 3,000 people to the emergency room per year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. So it's important to make sure your summer canopy is intact during your beach trip.
Here’s what you can do to keep your umbrella from flying away when the wind kicks up this season.
Read the directions. Beach umbrellas vary, so it’s important to know what you’re working with before you set it up. The tips below should guide you toward staying safe in the sun, but the instruction manual that comes with your umbrella should know your canopy best.
First things first: make sure you’re in the right spot. Start by checking the wind’s direction. It might help to note the way nearby flags are flying, according to the Stay Cool Guide. You could also grab a handful of sand and note the direction it blows, the guide suggests. Don’t choose a spot where the wind will funnel, like between two buildings or sand dunes.
In your search for the ideal spot, you’ll want to avoid slopes, according to My Umbrella Shop’s guide. A space close to the water is usually flatter and compacted. Having a bit of moist sand underneath the surface will help your umbrella stabilize.
Once you’ve got a secure spot in mind, it’s best to clear out a square-foot’s worth of loose sand, the Stay Cool Guide advises. When you clear out a few inches of loose sand, it should be easier to reach the firmer sand below.
Now you’re ready to plunge. Lodge the pointed end of the umbrella into the center of the area you prepared. Make sure it’s deep in the ground. Next, while pressing the umbrella into the ground, rock it forward and backward to tunnel it in the sand. You’ll want to try to get the umbrella at least ⅓ of the way down in the sand, NBC's Today show reported.
Your umbrella should be stable if you can remove it without the hole disintegrating. Once that’s in check, you can open the canopy and land it back into the tunnel you created. Angle the umbrella toward the wind, which will help to push the umbrella into the sand.
To make sure your umbrella is steady, build up and compress the sand behind the pole.
Some choose to use an anchor to secure their umbrellas. A sand anchor has a corkscrew on the bottom that allows you to drill the umbrella into the ground. Tripsavvy named this sand anchor as the best overall and this one as the best budget buy.
Now you're ready to relax.
But no beach umbrella is invincible. Be sure to watch out for changing wind patterns -- keep checking your AccuWeather mobile app -- that could be dangerous to you and those around you.
